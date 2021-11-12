Saints vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL week 10 game online

The Saints vs Titans live stream will be the latest test for a Derrick Henry-less Tennessee team, while also seeing how New Orleans responds after last week's heart-breaking loss. Saints and Titans go at it in this NFL live stream.

Saints vs Titans channel, start time The Saints vs Titans live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 14)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Saints (5-3) suffered a tough 27-25 loss to the Falcons last week. New Orleans failed to get much going in the first three quarters and trailed in the final period 24-6. Then the Saints started to get the ball bouncing their way.

New Orleans quarterback Trevor Siemian helped engineer an eight-play 66-yard touchdown drive capped off with a perfect strike to Marquez Callaway in the corner of the end zone that cut the Saints' deficit to 24-13. Then, three minutes later, Alvin Kamara ran in a score from two yards out to make it a 24-19 game. Kenny Stills then followed with a touchdown reception from Siemian to give the Saints a 25-24 lead with a minute left in the game. That's when Matt Ryan led the Falcons on a 64-yard drive that set up a Younghoe Koo 29-yard game-winning field goal.

Siemian completed 25 of his-41 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in what was his first start since taking over for the injured Jameis Winston. Winston tore his ACL in the Saints' win over the Buccaneers in Week 8.

The Titans (7-2) built on one of the league's best records with a 28-16 win over the Rams last week. It was the first game Tennessee was without leading rusher and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry. The 27-year-old running was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering a Jones fracture in week eight.

While they couldn't rely on one man for their ground game's production, they instead relied on three. D'Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Adrian Peterson combined to run for 74 yards, while the 36-year-old Peterson ran in his 119th career touchdown.

The Tennessee defense also stepped up last week, picking off Matthew Stafford twice including a Kevin Byard 24-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was Byard's fifth pick of the season, putting him in a tie for second most in the NFL.

The Titans are 3-point favorites at home against the Saints. The over/under is 44.5.

How to watch Saints vs Titans live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Saints vs Titans you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Saints vs Titans live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Saints vs Titans live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 14)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Saints vs Titans live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Saints vs Titans.

Saints vs Titans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Saints vs Titans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Saints vs Titans live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Saints vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Saints vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.