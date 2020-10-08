Amazon Prime Day UK 2020: The best deals you can get right now

Prime Day is Amazon's annual 48-hour sale. Although the sale is traditionally held in July, this year Prime Day is occurring on October 13 and October 14. That's less than a week away, so we're here to give you a crash course on all things Prime Day. From the best Prime Day deals you can get right now to the best alternate Prime Day sales, our goal is to bring you the best Prime Day has to offer.

After all, Prime Day is one of Amazon's biggest retail holidays — excluding Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So whether you're shopping for a new Echo Dot or a new air fryer, here's everything you need to know ahead of Prime Day.

The best early Prime Day deals you can get right now:

Best Prime Day TV deals

Hisense 50" 4K TV: was £449 now £349

The Hisense 50AE7000FTUK is a budget TV that features 4K resolution, built-in Alexa support, and HDR support. It's currently £100 off its regular retail price. View Deal

Sony Bravia 49" 4K TV: was £699 now £530

Part of Sony's 2020 lineup, the Sony Bravia KD49X70 has everything you could want in modern day TV. That includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Motionflow XR 200Hz, which means fast-paced scenes will look smooth and judder-free. It's one of the best early Prime Day deals you'll find. View Deal

Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43-inch 4K TV: was £499 now £399

Save £100 on this 4K Panasonic TV, which can be wall mounted and comes with HDR. View Deal

LG 43UN71006LB 43-inch 4K TV: was £479 now £379

This 4K HDR LG TV is now £100 cheaper. But don't let that put you off as this TV comes packed with features and even includes Amazon Alexa built-in. View Deal

Best Prime Day laptop deals

Surface Pro 7: was £899 now £789

This early Prime Day deal takes £110 off Microsoft's 2-in-1. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration, though keep in mind the Type Cover is not included. View Deal

MacBook Air 2020: was £999 now £949

The 2020 MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which offers a better typing experience than its predecessor. This is as good as early Prime Day deals get.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was 2,399 now £2,148

Want a more powerful Mac machine than the MacBook Air? Then the 16-inch MacBook Pro could be for you, especially with £251 off the price. View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop: was £900 now £799

If you're after an affordable yet decent gaming laptop then the HP Pavilion 15 could be for you. With £101 off its retail price, you're getting a 10th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1605 Ti graphics. View Deal

Asus TUF FX705 17.3-inch gaming laptop: was £949 now £774

Another gaming laptop, but this time it's a 17-inc beast, with a AMD Ryzen power. And with £175 off, it's also a bit of a bargain. View Deal

Best Prime Day smart home deals

Echo Dot: was £49 now £24

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is one of our favorite smart speakers. And it's now only £24.99. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was £79 now £44

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi system: was £249 now £149

Boost Wi-Fi connectivity around your home with this trio of Amazon eero mesh routers. And save £99 while doing so. View Deal

Ring Spotlight Camera: was £199 now £139

Keep intruders at bay and an eye out for sneaky pets with the Ring Spotlight Camera. It's battery-powered and comes with an LED spotlight. View Deal

Best Prime Day phone and tablet deals

7.9" iPad Mini: was £399 now £380

The iPad Mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. This Apple deal is now £18 off. View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL: was £829 now £543

Now that the Google Pixel 5 is coming, the Pixel 4 XL has been heavily discounted. You can now get the pure Android phones with £286 sliced off its retail price, and get cracking on with its excellent cameras. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20: was £799 now £664

Despite being nearly a year old, the Galaxy S20 is an excellent phone. And with £134 off its original price, it's a bit of an Android bargain. View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: was £150 now £99

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds, offering strong audio performance and long battery life. And with a neat design, they are easily worth £99.95. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £238

Now that their successors are out, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 nosie-cancelling wireless headphones can be had for a lot cheaper with £91 sliced off the price on Amazon. With powerful audio, Alexa built-in, and class-leading active noise cancellation, these are an excellent set of over-ear headphones. View Deal

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: was £179 now £152

If you want a pair of on-ear headphones that stand out from the crowd then these discounted Beats Solo3 could be the cans for you. With Apple chip tech built-in and 40 hours of battery life they are well worth your attention. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3: was £220 now £169

These in-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are some out our favourite wireless earbuds, and offer stellar sound quality. And with £51 off their retail price, they are quite the bargain. View Deal

Best Prime Day kitchen and home deals

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine: was £199 now £87

Love coffee? Then grab this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine for £112 off its price; you get 50 coffee capsules thrown in for free. View Deal

Ninja Foodi Max Multi-Cooker: was £229 now £199

Save the price of a meal out by getting this Ninja Foodi Max Multi-Cooker. It's an electric pressure cooker and air fryer all-in-one. View Deal

Emma Original Double mattress: was £499 now £374

Don't take this deal lying donw, as you can save £124 on a double-sized Emma mattress. View Deal

Russell Hobbs Mode Kettle 21400: was £59 now £24

We all like a cup of tea, but why not make one in style with this Russell Hobbs electric kettle. It's now less than half-price. View Deal

Prime Day shopping tips

Shop at other retailers: Prime Day is a faux retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services. However, just like you wouldn't buy your entire wardrobe from one designer, you shouldn't do all of your Prime Day shopping at Amazon. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are just a handful of competitors planning "Prime Day" sales of their own. Remember: Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Don't buy new devices: Amazon released a multitude of new gadgets a few days ago, including a new Amazon Echo and new Echo Dot. However, not all of them will be released in time for Prime Day. Plus, with Black Friday right around the corner, there's a very high probability they'll be cheaper in just a few weeks time. In fact, Black Friday prices — especially on Amazon devices — are typically £20 to £100 cheaper than Prime Day prices.

Price check before you buy: Our number one rule when shopping on Prime Day is to price check what you're about to buy. Price checking on Prime Day is quite easy. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper in March, you'll be able to see the price difference. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer, which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product.

Stay away from Junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. As a result, Amazon and its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. That means you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Beware of false reviews: In addition to fake deals, shoppers should always be wary of fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. That's why we're fans of Fakespot. The site's engine can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and churn out a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews.