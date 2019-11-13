Disney Plus grabbed 10 million signups on its first day

In a single day, Disney Plus accomplished what Netflix needed more than a year to complete. That feat? 10 million members.

Disney broke the news of its positive momentum this morning to CNBC. Those watching the markets would notice that Disney stock has risen 1.98% since the markets opened. Netflix's stock went down by about 1%, but it's rebounded back a bit, to 0.48% down overall.

Looking at Business Insider's history of Netflix subscriber numbers, we see that Netflix started streaming video in 2007, hit 9.4 million subscribers in 2008 and breached 10 million users in 2009, with 12.3 million.

This comparison isn't exactly apples to apples. Netflix got the world ready to stream over the last 12 years, giving Disney a world that already loves to stream shows and movies. Netflix's subscription numbers from 2007 to 2009 included DVD subscriptions, which makes the initial streaming growth even slower.

Also, Netflix didn't launch its services with a street team handing out fliers, as I saw yesterday (Nov. 12) when I walked to the Tom's Guide offices and was handed a flier saying "Plus up your day" that noted one-day-only special offers from the likes of Lyft, Resy and Citibike.