Disney Plus app: Where to download for iPhone, Android and more

Disney Plus is almost here, but in order to actually watch it on your TV, phone or tablet, you're going to need an app. Weirdly, not all of the devices that will stream Disney Plus on launch day have official apps yet. So, we're going to keep track of where each Disney Plus app is, with download links for each.

Here's a comprehensive list of where you can download the Disney Plus app for your devices. Oh, and if you haven't pre-ordered yet, here's our guide to how to sign up for Disney Plus.

Disney Plus app on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV

(Image credit: Apple)

If you've ever heard the phrase "iOS first," you won't be surprised to know that the Disney Plus app is available on iPhones, iPads and Apple TV ahead of other platforms.

There's just one catch, as I found out trying to download it onto my iPhone. The below link is only opening in The Netherlands, so those of us in the United States will need to wait for a bit — maybe until tomorrow, Nov. 12.

Also, it's unclear as to whether or not Disney Plus will available as an app on the Mac, though it should be available via web browsers at disneyplus.com. It could be in the TV application, as an Apple channel, but that's to be seen.

Download the Disney Plus app for iOS, iPadOS and tvOS here.

Disney Plus app on Android

Looking to watch Disney Plus on your Android phone? The Disney Plus app is available on the Google Play store now.

This will include Android tablets, as Android Central confirms.

Disney Plus on Chromebooks

After early rumors and reports claimed otherwise, Disney confirmed that Disney Plus will in fact support Chromebooks. We're guessing this will be provided via the Chrome browser, though the aformentioned Android app could work via the built in emulation.

Disney Plus app on Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablets

Right at the last minute, Disney and Amazon came to an agreement to bring Disney Plus to Fire TV sticks, Fire TVs and Fire tablets last week. Cord Cutter News claimed that "Amazon and other sources" said their apps won't be available until launch day (Nov. 12), though that list includes iOS and Android, which isn't correct, per the above.

We will update this story as the apps arrive on devices.

Disney Plus Roku channel

Similarly, our search for a Disney Plus channel on Roku came up empty-handed. Only the DisneyNOW and Disney Style Look apps arrived when we searched for Disney.

Again, we will update this story with download links as they become available.

Disney Plus app on PlayStation 4

Stop me if this is becoming repetitive. Despite the PS4 being listed in Disney Plus' list of supported devices page, the Disney Plus app has yet to appear in the PlayStation store.

Disney Plus app on Xbox One

Yes, Disney Plus' app isn't available yet on Xbox One, the other major game console that will support it either. We will update this with a download link from the Microsoft Store when it goes live, so you can queue up the download for when you get home.

Disney Plus apps on Samsung, LG and Sony Smart TVs

We expect apps to be available for these TVs, but it's unclear whether or not there will be a download link. I'd search "Disney Plus" in your TV's app store, starting Nov. 12 after 6:00 a.m. Eastern (3:00 a.m. Pacific).

Disney Plus on Chromecast

Since Chromecasts don't need a standard app — just the little Cast button — it's unclear how Disney Plus will roll out support for Chromecast. Presumably, it will just be in the web player.