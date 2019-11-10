Star Wars on Disney Plus: All the shows and movies you can watch

If you want to experience almost everything the galaxy far, far away has to offer, you’ll want to sign up for Disney Plus come Nov. 12. Disney’s hotly anticipated streaming service will have a ton of Star Wars movies and shows at launch, including nearly every theatrical film, a back catalog of beloved animated shows and a promising original series in The Mandalorian.

If you’re eager to get your intergalactic binge on this holiday season, here’s every Star Wars movie and show you can watch on Disney Plus at launch and beyond.

Disney Plus Star Wars shows (live-action)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Disney Plus will offer plenty of Star Wars shows to watch at launch, including arguably the most anticipated piece of content on the service: The Mandalorian . Starring Pedro Pascal, this original series set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens could prove to be one of the best Disney Plus shows thanks to its grittier take on the Star Wars universe.

Looking forward, you can expect an original series featuring Rogue One’s Cassian Andor and K-2SO, as well as the much buzzed-about Obi-Wan Kenobi series , which will have Ewan McGregor once again pick up the lightsaber in a story set between Episodes III and IV.

The Mandalorian (Nov. 12)

Untitled Cassian Andor TV show (2021)

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show (TBD)

Disney Plus Star Wars shows (animated)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Disney Plus will allow you to binge the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels series, which tell a continuous story that starts post-Attack of the Clones and ends just before A New Hope. These shows focus on the adventures of fan favorites like Ahsoka Tano, Kannan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger, but also fold in familiar faces like Anakin Skywalker and Darth Maul. The Clone Wars’ final season will come to Disney Plus in early 2020.

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars seasons 1-6

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — The Lost Missions

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 (February 2020)

Star Wars Resistance

LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

There’s also the newer Star Wars Resistance, an animated series that features Oscar Issac’s Poe Dameron as well as a ragtag group of Resistance pilots. If you want something extra kid-friendly, you’ll also be able to stream a variety of LEGO Star Wars series from day one.

Disney Plus Star Wars movies

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty)

If you’re looking to marathon every theatrical Star Wars release, Disney Plus will offer nearly all of them at launch. The big omissions are The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, which are slated to come to Disney’s service in 2020 (presumably after they leave Netflix ). You’ll also be able to watch Empire of Dreams, a documentary about how the original Star Wars trilogy came together.

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode III — Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2020)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2020)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2020)