Disney Plus free trial — can you still get one?

So, you want a Disney Plus free trial to get a taste of the popular streaming service, eh? The bad news is that the original 7-day free trial Disney offered is over. But other trials do exist.

Yes, we have discovered other ways to get a Disney Plus free trial as a free perk — and these trials are much longer than the original 7-day plan. The only catch is that these trials come as bonuses through other services.

How to get a Disney Plus free trial

The main way to get a Disney Plus free trial right now is through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Currently, the gaming subscription service offers a free 30-day Disney Plus trial as a perk.

That might sound like backwards logic, considering Game Pass Ultimate is $14.99 per month, and Disney Plus is only $6.99 per month, but anyone already paying for Ultimate should take advantage of this.

Of course, this offer is limited to those who have never subscribed to Disney Plus before, so there's probably going to be a hiccup you've had a Disney Plus account with the same email address that's on your Xbox account

Then there's another way, but it's reliant on a purchase you had to have made last year. Fornite partnered with Disney Plus to give two free months of the streaming service to anyone who paid for anything in the game with real money. There are two asterisks: you need to have made the purchase between November 11 and December 31 of last year, and you have until January 31 to redeem it. Full details are found here.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $12.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

Expired Disney Plus free trials

The original Disney Plus deal was short, but simple. You got 7 free days of Disney Plus, which was enough time to test out The Mandalorian and watch some old episodes of The Simpsons and the X-Men animated series.

Disney Plus free trials are available in other regions

If you're outside of the U.S. or U.K., which got Disney Plus relatively early, you may still have a free trial awaiting you.

New Disney Plus subscribers in Japan (where it dropped in June 2020) can get a 31-day free trial (at least according to the Disney Plus page we ran through Google Translate).

Similarly, those in South America, including folks in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru have a 7-day free trial available, according to a Disney Plus press release from November 2020.

How to save on Disney Plus without a trial

Those looking to get the most bang for their buck with Disney Plus should think about the Disney Plus bundle. For $12.99 per month, you get Disney Plus (normally $6.99 per month), Hulu (normally $5.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (normally $5.99 per month).

This price will go up to $13.99 per month after March 26, 2021, when the Disney Plus price rises to $7.99 per month.