How to use Disney Plus: Tips, tricks and instructions

Even the biggest Disney fans probably have things they can learn about Disney Plus . Whether you've been watching The Mandalorian since Day 1, or just got a year subscription as a holiday gift, we've got every tip you need to know to understand the service.

But before we get to the nitty gritty, we should probably go over everything you need to know before you can even see The Child, Encore! and the rest of the lineup. So, let's start with the basics: how to start streaming Disney Plus.

Get a Disney Plus account. We've got instructions for how to sign up for Disney Plus . If you like Hulu and ESPN Plus, check out the bundle that straps all three services together, for $6 worth of savings. Disney will also give a discount for those subscribing to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and ad-free Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Download a Disney Plus app for your device(s). Disney Plus is available on everything from Amazon's Fire TV sticks and television sets to Chromebooks, iPhones and Rokus.

Now, you're ready to press Play. Except, there's actually a lot to learn about Disney Plus.