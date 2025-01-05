What streaming costs in 2025: The price of Netflix, Disney Plus, Max and more

Remember when streaming was supposed to be the budget-friendly alternative to cable? Those days are long gone. Today, the cost of streaming feels like it’s spinning out of control. In fact, keeping up with the biggest platforms, ad-free, can cost over $100 a month.

According to a survey by Reviews.org, Americans spent an average of $42.38 per month on their streaming subscriptions, or $508.56 per year. But that's a drop of 23% from the previous year, so clearly more and more users are hitting the cancel button. With prices creeping up and streaming companies removing content from their libraries, it's no shocker that someone would want to go ahead and abandon ship while they still can. Are contracts coming back into vogue next?

While the major platforms seem to be holding on to their overall numbers, the truth is people are becoming savvier. Many are ditching the “all-in” approach, choosing instead to rotate between subscriptions to save a little cash — aka "churning."

If 2025 is the year you’re taking back control of your entertainment budget, it’s worth knowing exactly what each service costs. Here’s a quick breakdown to help you decide where your money’s going — and what you can live without.

The cost of all streaming services

Swipe to scroll horizontally Service Cheapest plan price/Ads Premium plan Netflix $7/Yes $23 Disney Plus/Hulu bundle $10/Yes $27 Prime Video (standalone) $9/Yes, $15 with Prime subscription $12, $18 with Prime subscription Max $10/Yes $21 Paramount Plus $8/Yes $13 with Showtime Peacock $8/Yes $14 Apple TV Plus $10/No N/A Total $62 $120

Netflix prices in 2025

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Netflix is still the most popular streaming service. If, like millions of people around the world, a subscription is a must-have, there are some options.

At the lowest level, the ad-supported tier costs $6.99 per month. If you can't stand ads, the Standard plan is $15.49, which includes two screens, and the Premium plan is $22.99, which includes four screens as well as upgraded HDR/4K resolution.

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing in 2023 blocked the ability to stream content from different physical locations. However, the Standard plan gives you the option to add one extra member and the Premium plan gives you two extra members. With both, additional extra member slots cost $7.99 each.

Hulu and Disney Plus prices in 2025

(Image credit: Hulu, Disney Plus)

Currently, Hulu and Disney Plus are still separate services, though parent company Disney recently integrated them within the latter's app for subscribers who have both under the same email address.

Currently, users can subscribe to just Hulu with ads for $9.99 with ads, or $18.99 ad-free. Similarly, Disney Plus alone costs $7.99 with ads, and $13.99 for the ad-free version.

However, those looking to subscribe to both can net substantial savings with the Disney Bundle Duo Basic plan, which costs $10.99 per month for both services (with ads) and includes simultaneous streaming on two devices.

Those who want to go ad-free can purchase the Disney Bundle Duo Premium, which costs $19.99 per month and includes the ability to download content for offline viewing.

Prime Video prices in 2025

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Amazon's Prime Video service is included with the larger Amazon Prime subscription, which is priced at $14.99 per month ($139 per year).

Those who do not have Amazon Prime can also subscribe to a video-only, ad-supported standalone service for $8.99 per month. It costs an extra $3 per month to go ad-free.

Max prices in 2025

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Max offers a three-tiered pricing structure that includes a basic ad plan that costs $9.99 per month, an ad-free plan that runs $16.99 per month, and a third Ultimate ad-free plan for $20.99 per month that includes additional features like 4K streaming and simultaneous downloads.

Paramount Plus prices in 2025

Paramount Plus offers two plans for consumers. The basic, ad-supported Essential plan is $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year and includes access to the streamer’s library of 45,000 episodes and movies.

The more expensive Paramount Plus with Showtime option is $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year and includes ad-free access to Paramount Plus and Showtime library content as well as offline downloads and access to the live feed of your local CBS station.

Peacock prices in 2025

NBCUniversal’s streaming service is fairly affordable in comparison to some of the other option on this list, though it's also gotten more expensive since 2024. The former $5.99 ad-supported tier now costs $7.99 for new customers, and the upgraded $11.99 reduced ads service now costs $13.99.

Apple TV Plus prices in 2025

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apple TV Plus is unique as it features mostly original content and does not have a vast library of licensed titles with which to entice users. However, the home of prestige shows like "Severance," "Slow Horses" and "Silo," as well as critically acclaimed films like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Napoleon" is priced at $9.99 per month, which includes the ability to stream content on six devices at once with no ads at all.

