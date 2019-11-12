Disney Plus deals: Verizon free year and Hulu bundle explained

At $6.99 per month, Disney's new subscription service isn't expensive, but we're all paying for too many TV subscription services as it is. So it's no surprise that you're looking to find ways to save money with Disney Plus bundles and free year deals.

Fortunately, there are already a series of decent Disney Plus deals available, so you don't need to pay full price to see the Star Wars universe machinations that Jon Favreau's cooking up in The Mandalorian or binge-watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series . Here's everything you need to know about getting Disney Plus for free (or at least saving some cash). Be sure to check our our Disney Plus sign up guide, too.

Once you're a member, you'll want to download the Disney Plus app, and we're finding links for each platform.

Disney Plus one year deal: How much can you save?

If you're ready to invest in a full year of Disney Plus, Disney's willing to shave a little off the top to keep you in the family for those 12 months. The 1-year Disney Plus subscription costs $69.99 per year, which averages out to about $5.83 per month, a little more than $1 off the monthly price.

Apple TV Plus is cheaper, at $4.99 per month, but Apple doesn't offer nearly as much content as Disney Plus.

Disney Plus Verizon free year deal

If you're on Verizon (or were thinking about switching teams), you've got some good Disney Plus news. You can get a free year of Disney Plus by signing up below, provided that you qualify.

Current and new 4G and 5G Unlimited wireless customers (those on the Start, Play More, Do More or the Get More plans) are eligible, as well as new Verizon Fios home internet and 5G home internet customers.

Disney Plus is live and available either in the pretty-cheap $6.99 standalone package — which nets you the whole Disney vault and The Mandalorian — or with a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which some might consider a cable-replacement.View Deal

Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus: What do the bundles cost?

Fans of both Hulu and ESPN Plus get another opportunity to save, thanks to Disney's ownership of those platforms. Available at Disney Plus' launch, the three-service bundle will cost $12.99, which is close to the $11.99 HD Netflix package.

This bundle shaves $6 (almost the monthly cost of Disney Plus itself) from the total price, as Hulu is currently available for $5.99 a month (with ads), and ESPN Plus costs $4.99 a month. That's 33% off the total price of all three services sold separately.

You will also be able to stream Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus all at the same time on different devices. But if you already bundle Hulu with Spotify or a different service, you won't be able to merge your existing Hulu account with the bundle offering.