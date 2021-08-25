If you're looking for info on how to cancel Starz on Amazon, you've come to the right place. Our step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of canceling Starz on Amazon.

Starz is a premium network that you can subscribe to through your cable provider or Amazon Prime Video Channels. It's home to a number of popular and acclaimed original shows, including Outlander, the Power franchise (including Book III: Raising Kanan), The Girlfriend Experience and the newest addition, the pro wrestling dramedy Heels. And Starz carries licensed movies, from recent hits to classic comedies.

Starz offers an one-week free trial, which gives new users a chance to check out their offerings before committing to a monthly subscription, which costs $8.99 per month.

That isn't cheap and the monthly streaming bill can really add up. Whether you're canceling a free trial or ending a longer-term subscription, here's how to cancel Starz on Amazon.

How to cancel Starz on Amazon Prime Video Channels

1. Go to Amazon.com and log in with your account info.

2. Click on "Account & Lists" in the upper right area of the site header.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Scroll down to "Memberships and Subscriptions," then click on "Prime Video Channels."

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. In the Starz section, click "Cancel Channel."

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Now, Starz will probably try to change your mind by offering a deal or a reminder to cancel later. If you want to cancel now, stay firm. Click "Cancel my subscription."

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Starz will ask why you're canceling. Choose any of the reasons, it doesn't matter which. In our case, we selected "Prefer not to answer."

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. You will go back to the Channels account settings page. Confirm that Starz has been canceled by checking the end date.

And if you've changed your mind after all this, you can decide to restart the channel and resume your subscription.