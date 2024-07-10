How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' season 2 online, TV channel, release date

Two of history's greatest matriarch monarchs collide in the second season of "The Serpent Queen", when France's Catherine de Medici comes head-to-head with Queen Elizabeth I of England. Here's how to watch "The Serpent Queen" online — and from anywhere with a VPN.

Season 2 of "The Serpent Queen" sees the welcome return to our screens of Catherine de Medici played by the peerless Samantha Morton ("Minority Report"). In the first run of the show, we witnessed the scheming and dealing that saw her ascent to the forefront of the French royal court and, ultimately, placing the crown on the head of her son, Charles IX.

But now there's an existential threat on its away from across the Channel, with Queen Elizabeth of England — indulgently played by a brilliantly bewigged Minnie Driver ("Good Will Hunting") — spying an opportunity to seize power of her own in Europe.

"The Serpent Queen" takes its place in a lineage of modern period dramas that kicked off with Yorgos Lanthimos' Oscar-winning "The Favorite" and has been followed by the likes of "The Great" and "Mary & George" — expect as much swearing and scenes of a sexual nature, as you will elaborate costumes and stately home settings.

Ready to watch France and England clash? Below we have all the details you need to watch "The Serpent Queen" season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' S2 online and on TV in the U.S.

Starz is the place to stream "The Serpent Queen" in the U.S., with season 2 episodes dropping weekly on Fridays from on July 12.

Starz usually costs $9.99/month, but right now you can get your first month for just $6 or six months for $19.99. Starz can also be added to your Amazon Prime subscription. with a 7-day free trial.

The Starz TV linear channel will also broadcasts episodes, with the season premiere at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12. If you don't already have Starz on cable, you can pick it up as an add-on on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Philo and Sling as the standout cheapest options when it comes to the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Starz costs $9.99/month, and as well as being home to "The Serpent Queen", Starz is also the place to watch the likes of "Shining Vale", "Outlander", "Mary & George", the "Power Book" franchise and much more.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. New subscribers can often get the a discount on their first month of Sling. Get either the Orange or Blue plan (from $40/month), then add on Starz for an extra $9.

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the basic Pro Plan ($79.99/month), you get over 100 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. You'll need the Starz add-on on top of this ($9.99).

How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' season 2 online in Canada

Just like south of the border, "The Serpent Queen" season 2 will be shown on Starz on TV in Canada from Friday, July 12.

If you don't have Starz with your cable provider, you can sign up through streaming service Crave. Crave plans start from $9.99/month, with the Starz add-on an extra $5.99.

How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' online in the U.K.

"The Serpent Queen" season 2 airs on MGM+ in the U.K., which you can add to Amazon Prime Video. Episodes will drop there on Fridays from July 12.

MGM+ costs £4.49/month on top of your Amazon Prime sub, but there's a 30-day free trial available for new users.

How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' S2 online in Australia

In Australia, streaming service Stan is the place to find "The Serpent Queen", with season 2 starting on July 12 and streaming there weekly.

Stan plans start from only $12/month, but the 30-day free trial has now been removed.

'The Serpent Queen' S2 episode guide & schedule

"Grand Tour" — July 12 "Second Coming" — July 19 Episode 3 — July 26 Episode 4 — Aug. 2 Episode 5 — Aug. 9 Episode 6 — Aug. 16 Episode 7 — Aug. 23 Episode 8 — Aug. 30

'The Serpent Queen' season 2 cast

Samantha Morton as Catherine de' Medici

Liv Hill as young Catherine

Amrita Acharia as Aabis

Barry Atsma as Montmorency

Enzo Cilenti as Cosimo Ruggeri

Emma McDonald as Rahima

Kiruna Stamell as Mathilde

Nicholas Burns as Antoine de Bourbon

Beth Goddard as Antoinette de Guise

Raza Jaffrey as Francois, Duc de Guise

Danny Kirrane as Louis de Bourbon

Ray Panthaki as Charles, Cardinal de Guise

Angus Imrie as Henry IV

Stanley Morgan as Anjou

Philippine Velge as Margot

Minnie Driver as Elizabeth I

Bill Milner as Charles IX

Ashley Thomas as Alessandro de Medici

Rosalie Craig as Jeanne d'Albret

Isobel Jesper Jones as Edith

Alexandre Willaume as Montmorency

Where was The Serpent Queen season 2 filmed? Many of the scenes where shot in France's Loire Valley during a heatwave. The Serpent Queen actress Minnie Driver revealed to Deadlinethat she "had to tape ice packs to her thighs under her gowns while filming season 2 of the Starz period drama."