How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' season 2 online, TV channel, release date
Choose your queen — Catherine or Elizabeth
Two of history's greatest matriarch monarchs collide in the second season of "The Serpent Queen", when France's Catherine de Medici comes head-to-head with Queen Elizabeth I of England. Here's how to watch "The Serpent Queen" online — and from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date: "The Serpent Queen" premieres on Friday, July 12.
• U.S. — Starz
• Canada — Starz / Crave
• U.K. — MGM+ (on Amazon Prime Video)
• Australia — Stan
Season 2 of "The Serpent Queen" sees the welcome return to our screens of Catherine de Medici played by the peerless Samantha Morton ("Minority Report"). In the first run of the show, we witnessed the scheming and dealing that saw her ascent to the forefront of the French royal court and, ultimately, placing the crown on the head of her son, Charles IX.
But now there's an existential threat on its away from across the Channel, with Queen Elizabeth of England — indulgently played by a brilliantly bewigged Minnie Driver ("Good Will Hunting") — spying an opportunity to seize power of her own in Europe.
"The Serpent Queen" takes its place in a lineage of modern period dramas that kicked off with Yorgos Lanthimos' Oscar-winning "The Favorite" and has been followed by the likes of "The Great" and "Mary & George" — expect as much swearing and scenes of a sexual nature, as you will elaborate costumes and stately home settings.
Ready to watch France and England clash? Below we have all the details you need to watch "The Serpent Queen" season 2 online from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' season 2 from anywhere
If "The Serpent Queen" isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' S2 online and on TV in the U.S.
Starz is the place to stream "The Serpent Queen" in the U.S., with season 2 episodes dropping weekly on Fridays from on July 12.
How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' season 2 online in Canada
Just like south of the border, "The Serpent Queen" season 2 will be shown on Starz on TV in Canada from Friday, July 12.
How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' online in the U.K.
"The Serpent Queen" season 2 airs on MGM+ in the U.K., which you can add to Amazon Prime Video. Episodes will drop there on Fridays from July 12.
Away from home? Travelers who want to access their usual paid services can do so with NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Serpent Queen' S2 online in Australia
In Australia, streaming service Stan is the place to find "The Serpent Queen", with season 2 starting on July 12 and streaming there weekly.
'The Serpent Queen' S2 episode guide & schedule
- "Grand Tour" — July 12
- "Second Coming" — July 19
- Episode 3 — July 26
- Episode 4 — Aug. 2
- Episode 5 — Aug. 9
- Episode 6 — Aug. 16
- Episode 7 — Aug. 23
- Episode 8 — Aug. 30
'The Serpent Queen' season 2 cast
- Samantha Morton as Catherine de' Medici
- Liv Hill as young Catherine
- Amrita Acharia as Aabis
- Barry Atsma as Montmorency
- Enzo Cilenti as Cosimo Ruggeri
- Emma McDonald as Rahima
- Kiruna Stamell as Mathilde
- Nicholas Burns as Antoine de Bourbon
- Beth Goddard as Antoinette de Guise
- Raza Jaffrey as Francois, Duc de Guise
- Danny Kirrane as Louis de Bourbon
- Ray Panthaki as Charles, Cardinal de Guise
- Angus Imrie as Henry IV
- Stanley Morgan as Anjou
- Philippine Velge as Margot
- Minnie Driver as Elizabeth I
- Bill Milner as Charles IX
- Ashley Thomas as Alessandro de Medici
- Rosalie Craig as Jeanne d'Albret
- Isobel Jesper Jones as Edith
- Alexandre Willaume as Montmorency
Where was The Serpent Queen season 2 filmed?
Many of the scenes where shot in France's Loire Valley during a heatwave. The Serpent Queen actress Minnie Driver revealed to Deadlinethat she "had to tape ice packs to her thighs under her gowns while filming season 2 of the Starz period drama."
