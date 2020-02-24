The best Nikon accessories for the D3200/D3300/D3400/D3500

The best Nikon accessories for Nikon's entry-level D3000-series cameras (the D3200, D3300 , D3400 and D3500 ) can help you get a lot more out of your DSLR without having to spend a lot more money. Simple upgrades like a tripod, external flash, lenses, a camera bag and the right memory card also help. And if you do upgrade to a higher-end Nikon DSLR, like the D5600 or D7500 , all these accessories will still work.

Tiffen 52mm UV protection filter (Image credit: Tiffen)

Tiffen 52mm UV protection filter

An inexpensive way to protect your lens

Thread size options: 25mm to 86mm

With a modicum of caution, you should be able to keep your lens safe on a typical day of shooting. But if you are working in rugged conditions, with a lot of mud, dust or other debris, one of the best Nikon accessories—really, one of the best accessories for any camera— is a UV filter to protect your lens. This Tiffen model fits the kit lens that comes with all D3000-series and many other Nikon cameras. For other lenses, check the "filter size" spec to select the proper filter.

Foto&Tech 2-in-1 hot shoe cover and bubble level (Image credit: Foto&Tech)

Foto&Tech 2-in-1 hot shoe cover and bubble level

Make sure your shots are on the level

Works with: Canon, Panasonic, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Nikon cameras with standard shoe mount

One of the best Nikon accessories is also one of the simplest, and includes something Nikon doesn't. To use an external flash, you need a hot shoe with clean contact points, yet Nikon doesn't provide a cover to protect the shoe when it's not in use. Foto&Tech's clever item not only fills the hot shoe, but also has a spirit level, so you can align the camera perfectly for critical shots.

AmazonBasics Medium DSLR gadget bag (Image credit: AmazonBasics)

AmazonBasics Medium DSLR gadget bag

A basic bag to haul all your gear

Capacity (medium bag): 1 DSLR body and 2 lenses* | Internal dimensions: 10.2 x 6.8 x 3.7 inches | External dimensions: 11.6 x 7.8 x 4.9 inches

This sturdy but inexpensive Amazon Basics bag is one of the best Nikon accessories for toting your kit. Measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 4.9 inches, it can carry your camera and a few extras, such as lenses and a flash. If you need more room, get Amazon's large, 12 x 9 x 7-inch bag for $26. Both models offer either an orange or a gray interior.

Tiffen 52mm circular polarizer filter (Image credit: Tiffen)

Tiffen 52mm circular polarizer filter

Make skies seem bluer and cut through glare

Thread size options: 28mm to 86mm

Bright sunlight hurts many shots, especially on water, due to glare. A polarizing filter makes for one of the best Nikon accessories, as it cuts the glare for sharper images and also enhances color and contrast. This 52mm filter size fits Nikon's 18-55mm kit lens, but it’s also available for different-diameter lenses.

Altura Photo professional cleaning kit (Image credit: Altura)

Altura Photo professional cleaning kit

Keep your camera clean!

Includes: Lens-cleaning pen system, lens brush, air-blower cleaner, lens tissue paper (50 sheets), empty spray bottle, three MagicFiber microfiber cleaning cloths

Whether from fingerprints, raindrops or blowing dust, the glass on your camera's lenses, LCD and viewfinder will frequently get dirty. This kit includes an air blower and a lens brush that you can use to safely remove big bits of dirt. Alcohol-free cleaning solution, lens tissue paper and microfiber cloths finish the job. This kit also provides swabs for cleaning the delicate image sensor, in case dust gets in during lens changes.

Nikon ML-L3 wireless remote control (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon ML-L3 wireless remote control

Control your DSLR remotely

Size: 2.4 x 1.1 x 0.3 Inches | Works with: D3000, D3200, D3300, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, D7000, D7100, D7200, D600, D610, D750, D40, D40X, D50, D60, D70, D70s, D80, D90

Many of Nikon's newer cameras can be controlled via a smartphone app, but this simple infrared remote is one of the best Nikon accessories if you want to get in a group shot. It triggers the camera from up to 16 feet away — either immediately or after a 2-second delay. The remote is also useful for long exposures, so you can trigger a shot without jarring the camera by pushing its shutter button.

Nikon 27126 EN-EL14a rechargeable Li-ion battery (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon 27126 EN-EL14a rechargeable Li-ion battery

Get a spare battery for your Nikon camera

Works with: D3300, D5300, D5500

Nikon's D3000 line continually gets better battery life, rated from 540 shots per charge on the D3200 to a generous 1,500 on the new D3500. That's plenty of battery life for even an intensive day (or two) of shooting. But video will drain the cells much quicker. And besides, you don't ever want to miss a shot because you ran out of juice. For a margin of safety, consider carrying an extra battery, such as the EN-EL14a, which doubles the number of shots you can take.

Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB 100 aluminum tripod kit (Image credit: Vanguard)

Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB 100 aluminum tripod kit

Stabilize your shots

Length (folded): 24.75 inches | Length (extended): 65 inches | Weight: 4.41 pounds

A tripod is essential for long exposures in low light or at night. It's also key for setting up a video shoot. We think the Alta Pro 263AB 100 is one of the best Nikon accessories, because it's not too pricey, is constructed of sturdy, but lightweight aluminum and includes a ball head that rotates 360 degrees and holds up to 15 pounds' worth of camera kit. The three legs lock at angles of 25, 50 and 80 degrees, and the tripod goes as high as about 5.7 feet.

PNY 64GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC memory card (Image credit: PNY)

PNY 64GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC memory card

A good, inexpensive memory card

Read speed: Up to 100 MB/s | Write speed: Up to 100 MB/s | Video speed: C10, U3, V30

The PNY 64GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC memory card offers plenty of storage for photos, even in the large raw format that's best for making high-quality edits. The 100-MB/s speed easily handles plenty of HD video and is ready if you move up to a camera that shoots 4K/Ultra HD.

Nikon 4814 SB-500 AF Speedlight (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon 4814 SB-500 AF Speedlight

A handy external flash to illuminate your shots

Size: 6.9 x 4.6 x 3.4 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Power: 2 AA batteries

Beyond filling in shadows, a DSLR's built-in flash can't do much. An attached flash not only covers much more territory, but also tilts, so you can bounce light off ceilings or walls for softer illumination. The SB-500 is not the cheapest Nikon flash, but it's the best value among them by far, which is why we've included it in this list of the best Nikon accessories. Upgrades include not only tilting, but also rotation for more bounce options. In addition, this flash is far more powerful than Nikon's entry-level models. Bonus: It includes a set of LEDs to provide constant illumination for shooting close-up video.

Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR

One lens that does it all

Size: 6.4 x 4 x 4 inches | Weight: 6.9 ounces | Focal length: 18-140mm | Aperture: f/3.5-5.6

If you want to travel light, consider this lens, which can do nearly everything you need — except very low-light shooting, for which the 35mm is your best friend. The over-7x zoom range on this lens covers everything from sprawling landscapes to wildlife close-ups. (For extreme zoom, check out Tamron's 18-400mm beast, below.) Costing more than the D3500, this Nikon lens may seem pricey, but that's a fair sum for the great flexibility and quality the product provides (takes 67mm filters).

Nikon AF-S DX Micro-Nikkor 40mm f/2.8G macro lens (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon AF-S DX Micro-Nikkor 40mm f/2.8G macro lens

Get those close-up shots

Size: 2.56 x 2.72 x 2.72 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Focal length: 40mm | Aperture: f/2.8

A macro lens opens up tiny worlds for your photography, including flowers, insect life, jewelry, and fine details in items like furniture and fabrics. This lens is exceptionally sharp to within 6 inches of your subject. Macro lenses aren't just for close-ups, though. With a 40mm focal length, this product serves as a good all-around lens, with just a smidgen of telephoto beyond the way your eyes naturally see the world. With the large, f2.8 aperture, this lens produces a shallow depth of field for attractive portraits and allows for low-light shooting (takes 52mm filters).

Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G lens (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G lens

A versatile prime lens

Size: 2.1 x 2.72 x 2.72 inches | Weight: 7 ounces | Focal length: 35mm | Aperture: f/1.8

Nikon's best lens deal is also one of our go-tos for testing the company's cameras. On a consumer DSLR, this focal length (35mm) is a "normal lens," which captures the world roughly the way we see it. It's the most versatile kind you can have for a variety of subjects, and the huge, f/1.8 aperture gives you great range for shooting in low light or with very shallow depth of field. (It takes 52mm-size filters.)

Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 DI-II VC HLD all-in-one zoom (Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 DI-II VC HLD all-in-one zoom

A beefy do-everything lens

Size: 4.8 x 3.1 x 3.1 inches | Weight: 1.6 pounds | Focal length: 18-400mm | Aperture: f/3.5-6.3

Buying a DSLR generally means compromising on zoom capability, since the large sensor also requires a very large, expensive lens. But thanks to recent developments in lens technology, you can now add a 22x zoom to your Nikon for far under $1,000, adding just about a pound more than the weight of the 3x kit lens. If you have room for just one lens in your bag, this is the one to bring, especially if you shoot a lot of telephoto pictures (takes 72mm filters).

LensCoat RainCoat RS (Image credit: LensCoat)

LensCoat RainCoat RS for camera and lens small rain cover sleeve

Don't let the weather stop you from shooting

Size: 12 inches long | Weight: 2.1 ounces

Rain doesn't have to ruin your shoot. Drizzles and even downpours have their own beauty, from the bejeweled look of raindrops on vegetation to the drama of a lightning storm. Or maybe you just want to catch your kid's soccer game while a few drops fall. Like most cameras, the D3000 series is not not weather-sealed, but this camera raincoat will protect your gear. It cinches up over the end of the lens at the front and the controls on the back and includes an opening on the bottom to accommodate attaching a tripod or controlling the zoom ring. The small size should accommodate most setups (up to 10 inches long), but LensCoat also makes a roomy medium and expansive large version of the sleeve.

USA Gear DSLR camera sleeve case (Image credit: USA Gear)

USA Gear DSLR camera sleeve case

Compact protection for your camera

Size: 7 x 6.2 x 3.2 inches | Weight: 4 ounces

A full camera bag is nice if you are lugging extra lenses and other gear. But if you're traveling light, this flexible, neoprene case provides all the protection you need from bumps and moisture — and a chance to show some style. USA Gear offers 20 fabric designs, from plain black to tropical flowers. The case pops open for quick access to the camera, and openings allow you to thread the camera strap through. A small pocket can store a few extras, such as a cleaning cloth or spare memory card.