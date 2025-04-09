Hurry! Get a free Samsung 4K TV or Meta Quest 3S when you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Plus

It seems like the price of everything has been in flux these past few days. If you're the type of person who likes to lock down savings, Verizon is offering an epic sign-up deal with a 4-year price lock guarantee.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus for $55/month. (Previously $80/month). Additionally, you can choose between a free Samsung 43-inch 4K TV or a Meta Quest 3S. That's a value of $329 and $299, respectively. It's also one of the best offers I've seen from Verizon. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

Verizon 5G Home Plus: was $80/month now $55/month @ Verizon

If you're a Verizon mobile subscriber, you'll get a $10/month bonus towards an eligible perk, like Netflix & Max (With Ads) or the Disney Bundle.

Otherwise, this deal lets you choose between a free Samsung 43-inch 4K TV (U7900F) or a Meta Quest 3S. (There's also the option to pay $100 and get the 55-inch Samsung U7900F). Either way, this is one of the best sign-up deal I've seen from Verizon.

Verizon's 5G Home Plus service is a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds around. Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord.

Home Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for four years based on the plan you choose. Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area where Home Internet is available.