Verizon promo codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are Verizon promo codes?
Verizon promo codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold by Verizon. When available, Verizon coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will automatically be applied/displayed.
Does Verizon offer free shipping?
Verizon offers free, 2-day shipping on most orders. You can also opt for expedited shipping during the checkout process. (Though keep in mind you'll need to pay for the faster shipping).
Does Verizon offer in-store pickup?
If you prefer to buy online and pickup your order in-store, Verizon offers free in-store pickup. In-store pickup is available during normal business hours and at Verizon owned and operated stores.
Does Verizon offer discounts?
Verizon offers discounts to military/veterans, first responders, teachers, and nurses. They can save up to $25/month on select 5G unlimited plans. These savings are for personal plans only. You can learn more about Verizon's discounts via Verizon's website (opens in new tab).
What products does Verizon sell?
As one of the biggest mobile carriers, Verizon carries a wide array of smartphones, tablets, fitness trackers, and accessories. The carrier is oftentimes one of the first networks to offer premium phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22.
Is there a Verizon store near me?
Verizon stores are located throughout the country. You can browse, shop, and pickup items from these stores. You can look for local stores via the Verizon website (opens in new tab).
Verizon hints and tips
In addition to Verizon promo codes, there are various other ways to save money at Verizon.
- Trade-in your old device: Verizon lets you trade in your old device for credit you can use toward the purchase of a new device. Trade-ins work on smartphone purchases, smartwatch purchases, and more.
- Compare Verizon deals against competing offers: When it comes to trade-ins, Verizon tends to offer some of the best deals. Occasionally, the company will also offer credit for broken or damaged phones. If you have a phone that's no longer working, it pays to hold onto it as Verizon could offer you trade-in credit during one of its sales.
- Shop Verizon refurbished: Consumers can save up to 50% by purchasing certified pre-owned directly from Verizon. The devices are restored to like new condition and are covered by a 90-day limited warranty. You can shop all refurbished items via the Verizon website (opens in new tab).
How to use Verizon promo codes
Verizon promo codes can be entered when viewing items in your shopping cart. Below the "Order Summary," you'll find a field labeled "Have a promo code or discount?" Click the "+" icon and manually enter your coupon code in the provided field. Click "Apply" and the coupon code will automatically be applied to your purchase.
About Verizon
Verizon is the biggest phone carrier in the United States. It's nationwide network delivers low-spectrum 5G coverage to more than 230 million people. Headquartered in New York City, Verizon came to be in June 2000 when Bell Atlantic changed its named to Verizon Communications. The name Verizon comes from the combination of words veritas (Latin for truth) and horizon. RootMetrics, one of the country's most rigorous network testers, has awarded Verizon as the most Reliable 5G Network in the United States multiple times. Likewise, J.D. Power has awarded Verizon its top award for network quality over 28 times consecutively.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.