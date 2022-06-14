About Verizon

Verizon is the biggest phone carrier in the United States. It's nationwide network delivers low-spectrum 5G coverage to more than 230 million people. Headquartered in New York City, Verizon came to be in June 2000 when Bell Atlantic changed its named to Verizon Communications. The name Verizon comes from the combination of words veritas (Latin for truth) and horizon. RootMetrics, one of the country's most rigorous network testers, has awarded Verizon as the most Reliable 5G Network in the United States multiple times. Likewise, J.D. Power has awarded Verizon its top award for network quality over 28 times consecutively.