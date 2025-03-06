Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free

Deals
By
published

Our favorite budget streaming service just got cheaper

Peacock streaming service deal
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

From Premier League to Yellowstone, Peacock is one of the best streaming services we've tested. For a limited time, you can get Peacock for a fraction of its cost.

Through June 4, new subscribers can get three months of Peacock Premium at no extra cost. That's a savings of $7.99/month for your first three months. After your initial three months, you'll pay $7.99/month.

Peacock Premium: first 3 months for free @ Peacock

Peacock Premium: first 3 months for free @ Peacock
Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like the NFL, college football and the Premier League. Sign up now and you'll get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free. That's a savings of $7.99/month for your first three months.

View Deal

In our Peacock review, we gave the streaming service a four-star review and labeled it the “best streaming service for value.” Streaming writer, Malcolm McMillan, also said the biggest reason to sign up for Peacock isn't a show or movie, but because of the live sports like the Premier League and NFL.

If this specific deal doesn't speak to you but you're still interested in signing up for Peacock, check out our Peacock TV promo codes guide. And if you're still not sure if you should sign up, check out everything new on Peacock in March and how to get Peacock for free.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Peacock streaming service deal
Hurry! Peacock Premium is just $29 right now — save over 50% before it's gone
The Peacock app
How to get Peacock for free
Peacock streaming service deal
Presidents’ Day streaming deals — my top picks on Peacock, Apple Music and more
Streaming services with a pile of cash
Sick of how much streaming costs now? These are the only 3 streaming services you need
Paramount Plus widget
How to get Paramount Plus for free
Computer with logo: Netflix , HBO MAX, APPLE TV PLUS, NETFLIX, PRIME VIDEO are online video streaming services
The best streaming services to subscribe to right now
Latest in Sales Events
Peacock streaming service deal
Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free
Carhartt Deals
Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
Best Buy storefront
Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 31 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more
Adidas Supernova Rise
Adidas spring sale is live — 11 deals on shoes and apparel I’d shop now
Latest in Deals
Peacock streaming service deal
Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free
Carhartt Deals
Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
Best Buy storefront
Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 31 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more
Saatva Classic Mattress
The Saatva Classic drops to its cheapest price of the year in a mattress deal that beats Black Friday
More about sales events
Best Buy storefront

Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Carhartt Deals

Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now

Best Buy storefront

Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Best Buy storefront
Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Carhartt Deals
Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 31 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more
Saatva Classic Mattress
The Saatva Classic drops to its cheapest price of the year in a mattress deal that beats Black Friday
A woman in bed sleeping next to Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-Up Light
The Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine can make your night feeds and early mornings calmer — and it's just $40
Adidas Supernova Rise
Adidas spring sale is live — 11 deals on shoes and apparel I’d shop now
Theragun
Recover from the gym faster with these post-workout essentials — 9 deals I'd shop from $14
macbook air m4 13 and 15 inch models with price drop sticker
MacBook Air M4 just got its first discount — get $50 off right now
Samsung Deals
Massive Discover Samsung Sale is live — 17 deals I'd shop now on S25 Ultra, OLED TVs and more