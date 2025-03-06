Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free

From Premier League to Yellowstone, Peacock is one of the best streaming services we've tested. For a limited time, you can get Peacock for a fraction of its cost.

Through June 4, new subscribers can get three months of Peacock Premium at no extra cost. That's a savings of $7.99/month for your first three months. After your initial three months, you'll pay $7.99/month.

Peacock Premium: first 3 months for free @ Peacock

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like the NFL, college football and the Premier League. Sign up now and you'll get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free. That's a savings of $7.99/month for your first three months.

In our Peacock review, we gave the streaming service a four-star review and labeled it the “best streaming service for value.” Streaming writer, Malcolm McMillan, also said the biggest reason to sign up for Peacock isn't a show or movie, but because of the live sports like the Premier League and NFL.

If this specific deal doesn't speak to you but you're still interested in signing up for Peacock, check out our Peacock TV promo codes guide. And if you're still not sure if you should sign up, check out everything new on Peacock in March and how to get Peacock for free.