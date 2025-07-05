Prime Day weekend starts now — 35 Amazon deals I'd shop before July 8

Now that Independence Day is behind us, there's only one sale on my radar: Prime Day. Amazon's summer deals-a-thon is set to begin on Tuesday and unlike previous Prime Day events, 2025 is going to be different. Amazon is treating us to four days of Prime savings instead of two.

I'm used to seeing a lot of Amazon deals in the lead up to Prime Day, but Amazon is throwing us a second curve ball by unleashing an unprecedented amount Prime Day deals ahead of this year's sale. For example, many Amazon devices are already on sale from $17. Kindles, Blink cameras, Echo speakers, and more are seeing the Prime Day discounts I was expecting next week.

If you have vacation plans later this summer, Prime Day is also a great time to score some deals on travel essentials. For instance, Samsonite luggage and weekend bags are on sale from just $31 right now. That's hands-down the lowest price I've seen from any Samsonite sale at Amazon.

Yes, there will be more deals come Tuesday, but below I've carefully picked the best Prime Day deals you can get ahead of next week. For a big picture outlook, also check out our early Prime Day deals live blog, which also includes some extended 4th of July deals.

Best value

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Amazon Haul: apparel from $5

If you're not familiar, Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. Right now they have a massive sale with deep discounts on brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Timberland, and more. As part of their latest sale, you can get name-brand apparel from $5.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but Amazon is slashing the price of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Switch 2 games/accessories: from $14 @ Amazon

I hate to say it, but Amazon doesn't have any Switch 2 stock right now. What it does have is Switch 2 games (such as Donkey Kong Bananza), accessories, and controllers. Some off-brand accessories are even on sale from $14.

Ninja appliances: from $44 @ Amazon

Amazon has select Ninja appliances on sale from $44. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, coffee machines, and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier on sale for $509 (pictured). That's just $10 shy of its all-time price low, but today's deal now includes a $50 Amazon credit. The 3-in-1 machine makes espresso, drip coffee, and rapid cold brew.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured).

Swiftwick Performance No Show Running Socks: was $42 now $36 at Amazon These Swiftwick sweat-wicking socks are great for hot runs because they pull moisture away from your skin to keep your feet dry and help prevent blisters. They’re breathable to stop your feet overheating and have extra cushioning in the heel and toe, so they’ll last mile after mile.

Travel

Packism 3-Pack Clear Toiletry Bags: was $13 now $9 at Amazon If you need an easy way to pack your skincare and makeup while you travel, this is the solution. Sturdier and more leakproof than Ziplock, these waterproof toiletry bags are the perfect packing companion (and peace of mind that your liquids won't leak all over your belongings while traveling).

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide, including myself, own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

MZOO sleep mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval", and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect". "Finally, a comfortable mask," another writes. With a generous 31% off in Amazon's limited time deal, you can save $6 on this sleep mask to see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. It'll be delivered for free and you're entitled to 30 day returns.

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes: was $42 now $29 at Amazon You might recognize these packing cubes from TikTok. These compression travel cubes are kind of like how a vacuum sealer works. By adding an extra zipper around the outside, the cubes can be zipped up to help squash clothes and create more room in your suitcase. This 6-pack is backed by 8,800-plus positive reviews, which note the quality zippers and fabric, range of size options, and pack down.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $240 at Amazon Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

Computing

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Asus Vivobook 14: was $749 now $649 at Amazon Now $100 off, the Asus Vivobook 14 makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 512GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Apple's M4 chipset powers this MacBook Air. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU with a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.

Gigabyte G6 KF 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 at Amazon For under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

TVs

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV (2024): was $329 now $219 at Amazon The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Hisense 55" U8 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $869 at Amazon It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

TCL 65" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.

Outdoors

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $29 now $26 at Amazon If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.

Coleman Utopia Breeze Lightweight Beach Chair: was $50 now $31 at Amazon This lightweight beach chair by Coleman folds up and comes with a bag for easy carrying. Plus, it features a seat back pocket and cup holder to hold your clothes, drinks and other beach gear. A relaxed back rest with full seat support makes this beach chair the one to buy — especially for just $31.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.