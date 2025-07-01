15 early Prime Day deals that are at least 50% off now

Prime Day is so close, you can almost taste it. It's one of the best times of the year to save big (especially on Amazon hardware). And the good news is, you can start shopping huge savings right now on Amazon.

We're already seeing discounts of 50% and up on everything from smart home devices and TVs to vacuums and kitchen appliances. To help you get the absolute best bang for your buck, I've decided to roundup the best deals that are at least half off ahead of Prime Day. Keep scrolling to check them out.

To stay up to date, follow our early Prime Day deals live blog and see our Amazon promo codes guide.

Prime Day deals with 50% off

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $8 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert (Queen): was $59 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to use on its own or pair with the duvet cover mentioned above, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort for all seasons. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139 now $69 at Amazon The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view.

Instant Pot Duo Plus: was $139 now $69 at Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus has 9 cooking settings, including pressure cook and sous vide. I made everything from one-pot pastas, to soups, to cake when I was testing this multi-cooker. It's one of the easiest Instant Pots to use, and best for beginners.

Insignia 32" F20 1080p Fire TV: was $169 now $79 at Amazon This sub-$100 1080p TV fits perfectly in smaller spaces, like a dorm room or bedroom, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Black: was $199 now $99 at Amazon This smart range comes with four cleaning modes and three intensities, including clean, white+, gum health and DeepClean+ Care. In addition, it’s Bluetooth enabled via the Sonicare app to provide real-time, progress reports on your brushing regime. What’s more, BrushSync Technology lets you know when it’s time to replace your brush head — which is always handy. With 50% off, this is a deal worth snapping up.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $149 at Amazon If you have pets and after incredible power, this is a great deal. Recommended for all floor types, it also has a low profile design to reach under low spaces. It comes with an XL dust cup to handle all your debris and handy LED headlights to make cleaning easier. It also promises 40-minute battery life. And with its 23% discount, this is a great price.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $240 at Amazon Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.