61+ early Prime Day deals — best sales I’d buy now on TVs, Kindle, PS5 and more

Prime Big Deal Days starts on October 8. However, you don't have to wait till Tuesday to score some epic Prime Day deals. Amazon has released dozens of preview deals you can shop now on everything from Adidas apparel to our favorite home security camera.

You might be wondering — what if today's deals drop further in price next week? While that's always a possibility, it's unlikely. I've covered every Prime Day and when we're this close to the main event, Amazon generally doesn't lower existing prices. So the deals you see now will likely be available next week — along with hundreds of other new deals.

One of the best deals I've seen today knocks up to 70% off Alexa-powered hardware. The sale includes Echo Dots, Ring video cameras, Blink Video Doorbells, and more. Even better, a lot of these devices could with a freebie, such as a smart bulb. It's a classic Prime Day sale. So if you want to get your shopping done early, below you'll find my top picks. (Also, browse through our guide of the best Amazon promo codes for more ways to save).

Smart home

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Echo Spot 2024: was $104 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $57 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell preorder: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot. This spooky and festive item won't be available until October 8, but you can preorder it today and get 30% off!

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $174 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Show 5: was $189 now $109 @ Amazon

This deal combines the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Show 5, saving you over $70. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a home hub through which you can view and talk to your visitors.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image for $80 off its regular price.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get a price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $257 now $202 @ Amazon

This deal includes the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition bundled with a fabric cover. You won't be bothered by ads on the lockscreen (a pitfall of buying cheaper Kindles) and you also get a smart docking station that acts as a charger. The Paperwhite charges via USB-C and also has an adjustable warm backlight for easy-on-the-eyes nighttime reading.

PS5

Deathloop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Resident Evil 4: was $39 now $39 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Tekken 8: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Bandai Namco's iconic fighting series returns in fine form in this latest entry. In our Tekken 8 review, we called it a classy fighter that wisely never takes itself too seriously. While the vibe largely looks familiar and sees the return of many familiar faces, Tekken 8 shakes things up by adding a cinematic flair to the action and introducing new combat elements like the Heat Gauge system that rewards players for relentless pummeling.

PS5 NBA 2K25 Bundle: was $566 now $499 @ Amazon

Save $67 on this PS5 bundle. It includes a digital copy of NBA 2K25, along with the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and a PS5 DualSense controller. Note: The Digital Edition lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive.

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon

This isn't a deal, but more of a reminder that PS5 Pro preorders at Amazon will go live on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. The new PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made and will boost loads of the best PS5 games to make them look and perform better than ever. It'll be released on November 7.

Appliances

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $79. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Deals expert Olivia Halevy owns this powerful, high speed hand vac and she confirms that it's a total game changer. It's ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around your home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery, and a charging dock for fast recharging. It's highly recommended for those who want something compact and super convenient.

Ninja Air Fryer: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a 4 quart capacity which can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

From delicious lattes and macchiatos to cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks, this Ninja does it all. It can make speciality brews, classic, rich, or over-ice coffee in a variety of sizes, making it a true jack of all trades. Simply add your grounds and you're good to go, with a fold-away frother included, too.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you fancy a morning espresso, iced coffee, or foamy latte, this coffee machine might be the one for you. It takes easy-to-use Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can customize brew temperature, pressure, and size. This is perhaps one of the best machines to bring a coffee-shop experience to your own kitchen.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 @ Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.

Nutribullet Triple Prep System: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

If your kitchen is in desperate need of appliances, you can quickly check three off the list with this neat bundle that’s $50 off. There's one base and three appliance tops to swap out: a bullet blender, a large pitcher blender, and a food processor.

Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater, and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode and more.

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further than the Ninja Foodi XL. When testing the best toaster ovens, this model ranked as the easiest to use. That’s because the control panel is entirely contained on the handle which is both easy to see and access, as well as navigate. In testing, we found it baked and roasted well — producing a tender and crispy whole chicken. We also liked that there’s 10 functions to choose from and the option to cook on two levels. Check out our full Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $379 @ Amazon

A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.

Vacuums

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $89 now $58 @ Amazon

With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

For those who want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this Amazon deal should not be missed. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance across different surfaces and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Its battery lasts up to 120 minutes — enough to clean your whole home. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $266 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed.

Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

Get the power and performance of a full-sized vacuum in the form of a convenient, cordless vacuum stick with this powerful device by Shark. Detach the hand vac to clean above-floor areas or bend the MultiFLEX wand to reach under furniture. It boasts up to 120 minutes of run time with just two removable batteries and features a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup. Plus, hair wrapping is a thing of the past!

Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699 now $359 @ Amazon

The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a steal at this price. With the smarts to both vacuum and mop, this device features Roborock's DuoRoller Brush, which is designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets and ensure fewer hair tangles to provide a hassle-free cleaning experience.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $409 @ Amazon

Shark is a name known for making high-quality home cleaning devices. While the company may not be as popular in the robot vacuum space as a brand like iRobot, that doesn't make its products any worse. In the case of the AI Ultra, you get a robot vacuum with tons of features like powerful suction, Matrix Clean, and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $5. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a 50% off sale with similar prices on different styles.

Hanes Heavyweight Cotton Crewneck (Men’s): was $12 now from $6 @ Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a plain t-shirt. This Hanes Beefy-T is made of thick, heavyweight cotton that’s extra durable while staying super soft. That also means it’s opaque, so no worries about any show through.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $88 (was $110, pictured).

Hanes Ecosmart Hoodie (Men’s): was $22 now from $14 @ Amazon

I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights.

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Oxford Shirt: was $21 now from $16 @ Amazon

Made of 100% cotton, this comfortable shirt features a regular fit throughout the shoulders, chest and waist. It provides a classic, versatile look for everyday wear and pairs well with both jeans and dress pants.

Levi's Men's Short Sleeve Classic Pocket Tee: was $29 now from $17 @ Amazon

This Levi's Pocket Tee is a steal with prices starting from $17. Solid color, striped and patterned options are available. Reviewers say this tee fits well and doesn't fade after being washed.

Amazon Essentials V-Neck Layering Cami: was $22 now from $17 @ Amazon

Perfect for layering under your favorite blouse or cardigan, this set of camisoles are the perfect addition to your closet this fall. Cut from a mid weight compact cotton, the versatile set will bring all-day comfort and they also have adjustable straps for a custom fit.

Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Crocs sale right now. As part of this savings event, you can save up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs and accessories. After discounts, deal prices start from $20 for Crocs or $3 for accessories. The sale includes slip-resistant clogs, boots, sandals, loafers and more.

Carhartt Women's Relaxed Fit Midweight Crewneck Sweatshirt: was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon

This crewneck sweatshirt features a comfortable, relaxed fit and is both cute and casual. We're loving this green shade but be sure to check out all the colors to find the best deal in your size.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans: was $79 now from $69 @ Amazon

The Levi's Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans are now on sale at Amazon. They're available in a range of styles and colors, and also come in plus sizes. I love the Field Notes color that has a heart-shaped patch on the knee. Reviewers on Amazon say they're comfortable and flattering.

TVs

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $209 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $519 now $339 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). You also get Amazon's Fire TV platform for all of your streaming needs.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $547 @ Amazon

The Vizio MQX QLED TV is one of our favorite TVs. If you want awesome gaming performance on a budget, this TV has 4K/120Hz support for consoles, a 1080p/240Hz gaming mode for PC gaming, HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support and a great smart TV platform.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

Hisense 75" U6HF Series ULED 4K TV: was $647 now $599 @ Amazon

This affordable Hisense TV has a lot to offer for its price. It supports Dolby Vision/HDR/HDR10/HDR10+, Alexa voice controls, and has Amazon's Fire TV built-in. It's also a good budget set for gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, although it only runs at 60Hz.

Apple

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The new AirPods 4 have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. Note: This model doesn't include ANC.

11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $927 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.