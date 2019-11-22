Unbeatable Ring doorbell deal is $160 off with Echo Show 5

If you're looking to keep a better eye on your home, this is one of the best Black Friday deals you're going to find. Right now you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 from Amazon for $160 off.

The total cost comes to $179, which is an unbeatable bundle price for one of the best video doorbells and smart displays in one package. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro delivers 1080p video right to the Echo Show 5, so you can see who is at the door at a glance.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: was $339 now $179

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro helps protect your home (and your packages) with 1080p video, motion detection alerts and the ability to see and talk to people through the Echo Show 5. View Deal

Once you connect the Ring video doorbell with Alexa, you can be alerted through the Echo Show 5 when the doorbell is pressed or when the Ring detects motion. You can also talk to visitors by simply saying "Alexa, talk to the front door."

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro captures crisp 1080p HD video and can also shoot in the dark with its infrared night vision capability. In our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review, we appreciated its sleek design and the ability to customize motion alerts. There's also useful community features to help keep your neighborhood a little safer.

Amazon's Echo Show 5 doesn't have the biggest display at 5.5 inches, but it's a capable smart home device that offers good video-call quality along with smart-home camera and doorbell integration. We also like the compact design and that there's a physical camera shutter for when you don't want to be seen.

