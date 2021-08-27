Target PS5 restock expected soon — here's what we know

Target hasn't held a PS5 restock in almost a month. The retailer last took fresh orders of Sony's console on July 30, which means this is one of the longest restock droughts we've seen at the retailer since the PS5 launched back in November.

However, the wait may soon be over as a reliable restock tracker is tipping Target for a PS5 restock in the very near future. While a specific date and time are currently unknown, it's believed that a drop could take place as early as today (August 27). So, if you're still after a PS5 we suggest keeping a close eye on Target.

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience. Target is expected to restock the console soon. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target hasn't restocked the Digital Edition in several weeks, but could do soonView Deal

Information about the next Target PS5 restock comes from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time stock tracker. He tweeted this week that Target stores across the country have received anywhere from 10-20 consoles, which should be enough stock for the retailer to hold a drop.

🚨TARGET PS5 UPDATE🚨Read full thread, multiple tweets I promise your question is answered!Stores nationwide have received anywhere from 10+ to 20+ consoles. For Target, that’s a nice drop it will last awhile. There is no guarantee what day they will restock but (1 of 3)August 25, 2021 See more

In a subsequent post, Randall was keen to stress that Target may not restock the console today (August 27). This would most likely mean the drop being moved into next week, which could give individual stores the chance to secure even more stock. It's also worth noting that Target typically doesn't restock in the first part of the week so we'd expect a restock in the back half of next week.

Reminder Target MAY or MAY not restock the PS5 tomorrow. What I can confirm as fact is that stores nationwide have received their shipments. I can’t confirm the exact day it will happen. Read the entire thread below for all info, including what time it would be. Much love guys!❤️ https://t.co/HshEG4YhBzAugust 27, 2021 See more

Jake Randall has proved to be a reliable source of PS5 restock information in the past. He previously called multiple Target drops ahead of time. However, unless word comes directly from a retailer, nothing should be taken as fact. Target restocking in the coming days does seem likely as it has been almost a month since its last PS5 drop, but for now this should still be taken as speculation.

If you’re still trying to secure a PS5 make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers which have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

