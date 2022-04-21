Target just announced a massive change to PS5 restocks

Target is set to change the way it handles PS5 restocks. The retailer will now allow customers to purchase a PS5 console as soon as each individual store receives inventory, reports reliable restock tracker Jake Randall .

Previously, PS5 restock events were held every two to four weeks by Target. The retailer would wait to build up enough inventory to distribute consoles to all of its locations and then offer these consoles for sale all at once in a single stock drop. However, this change means that consoles will be more regularly available as individual stores will be allowed to sell any PS5s they receive as soon as they have them.

To date, Target has made it a policy to only sells PS5 consoles online, but it appears that is also changing. Going forward the retailer will allow the console to be purchased in-store. However, don’t expect to see the console sitting on store shelves as demand continues to outstrip supply, and the PS5 remains one of the most sought-after tech products in the world.

Your best bet of scoring a PS5 at Target will be periodically checking if your local store has stock via Target online. If there is stock available near you, make sure to reserve your order for in-store collection as by the time you arrive at the retailer the console may have sold out.

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

Target made the exact same change to how it handles Xbox Series X restock in May of last year, and by most accounts, the system works fairly well. It does make tracking Target PS5 restock trends almost impossible, but it also deters scalpers as this system makes buying multiple consoles at once much harder. Overall, this change really benefits gamers who just want to buy a console for personal use, and that’s a big win in our books.

If you want to buy a PS5 at Target our advice is to persistently monitor the stock levels at your local store. Just to reiterate, once a store receives stock it will no longer be held until a larger restock event, instead, it will be sold to the first willing customer who wants it. If that person is going to be you, then you need to keep a close eye on stock levels near you and act fast if your local Target has the console in stock.

While we’re glad to see Target switching things up when it comes to PS5 restocks, plenty of other retailers are sticking to the familiar method of slowly building allocation in order to hold a single big restock event every few weeks. Make sure to regularly check our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates across all major retailers so you never miss a drop.