<a id="elk-23d66a02-01ce-468f-9c7d-68f436d9189a"></a><h2 id="welcome-2">Welcome!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="9746cd18-694d-489e-9d93-bc58311bbbad"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="A92fAFp8GUDRCcdSBJbUKd" name="PS5 Pro.jpg" alt="PS5 Pro" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/A92fAFp8GUDRCcdSBJbUKd.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="a35b090b-e2d3-4400-86ba-3275f4d54166">Hello, welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of the PS5 State of Play for February 2026. I'm Rory, a Senior Entertainment Editor, and I'll be guiding you through today's PlayStation showcase (with some help from a few colleagues). The event doesn't start for a few hours, but there's still plenty to cover, so let's get talking PlayStation...</p>