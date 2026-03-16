<a id="elk-9fac52f0-885f-4f5e-99a3-5ecdd3f21695"></a><h2 id="huge-spike-for-spotify-being-down-2">Huge spike for Spotify being down</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="63cc38a4-dba4-4640-9cfe-336d91c0f9a8"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:889px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:44.88%;"><img id="8TGMTScLt57rtoXCvDPEtn" name="spotify outage" alt="spotify outage." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/8TGMTScLt57rtoXCvDPEtn.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="889" height="399" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="11769a03-7dbd-4d6b-a846-635a02bff6ca">The first reports of Spotify being down happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET according to <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://downdetector.com/status/spotify/" target="_blank">Downdetector</a>, reaching to about 1,215 reports by 3:51 p.m. Users are reporting a wide range of issues from the web player to the apps.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>