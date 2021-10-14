Sony opens registration for invite-only PS5 restocks over the holiday season

Sony Direct is allowing gamers to register for its invite-only PS5 restock events. Signing up doesn't guarantee you'll get a PS5 — nor does it guarantee you'll get an invite — but it does increase your chances of getting that coveted invite-only e-mail from Sony. With Black Friday deals starting earlier than ever, competition to get a PS5 console is expected to be fierce this holiday season, so any advantage goes a long way.

Gamers with a PlayStation Online ID can register for the invite-only PS5 drops via this link. According to the Sony website, those who register will begin receiving invitations starting November 2021. If selected, you'll receive an email with the date, time, and instructions for purchasing a PS5 console.

If you don't receive anything, that means you weren't selected. (In which case, we recommend following our Black Friday PS5 deals coverage for the latest deals and news on restocks and games). The Sony website states that "selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities."

How to get a PS5 if you don't receive an invite

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Even if you don't receive an invite from Sony, not all hope is lost. Usually after an invite-only PS5 restock occurs, Sony tends to open its virtual queue to the general public. However, that's not always a guarantee. (There have been instances where the retailer has completely sold out of consoles). If there are extra consoles, a restock for the general public typically occurs after the invite-only event wraps up. (Usually an hour or two after the start of the original drop). Of course, you can bookmark our restock page and we'll keep you updated on the latest PS5 restock news from Sony Direct and all major U.S. retailers.

PS5 restock tracker — retailers to check