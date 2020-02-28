Purple Mattress has a cheap mattress sale that takes $129 off all models

Purple Mattress makes some of the best mattresses you'll find. They provide across-the-board comfort, great airflow, and this weekend only — they're also on sale.

For a limited time, Purple Mattress is taking up to $129 off all mattresses with prices starting at $599. Plus, receive a free sleep mask ($29 value) with your purchase. That's one of the best cheap mattress deals we've seen from Purple Mattress. After discount, you can get the Purple Mattress Queen-Size for $970. That's $129 off (and you also get a free sleep mask).

Purple Mattress Sale: $129 off + free sleep mask

This weekend only, Purple Mattress is taking $129 off select mattresses and bundling a free Sleep Mask with purchase ($29 value). That's one of the best cheap mattress deals we've seen. After discount, you can get the Queen Purple Mattress for $970 ($129 off). View Deal

Purple Mattress offers three different mattress types: the Purple Mattress, Purple Hybrid, and Purple Hybrid Premier. All are made of a polyester-spandex blend that's designed to feel thick while offering good air flow.

The Purple Grid layer found in all of their mattresses is made of a Hyper-Elastic Polymer material with a nontoxic polyethylene copolymer powder coating. The grid is designed to flex under pressure points and adapt to support your body where it needs it the most. The grid layer is made of more than 2,800 open-air channels, so body heat dissipates and you don't feel too hot or too cold while in bed.

The Purple Hybrid also contains the Purple Grid layer and 7.5 inches of responsive coils to provide pressure relief and additional support.

Meanwhile, the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress comes with either 3 or 4 inches of Purple Grid foam, responsive coils, and transition foam between the grid and coils.

This is one of the few sitewide Purple Mattress sales we've seen from Purple Mattress, so take advantage of it while you can.