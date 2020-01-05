Purple Mattress FAQ: Pricing, sizes and how to buy

Mattress-seller Purple got its start in 2015 when engineer brothers Terry and Tony Pearce launched a Kickstarter campaign to create their innovative mattresses made with proprietary technology. The brothers worked in the cushioning-technology industry since the early 1990s and, by 1996, they had invented Hyper-Elastic Polymer, a material that can be molded into a shape that relaxes under pressure. That material is what's used to make their flexible, supportive Purple Grid mattress layer.

In just a few years, Purple became one of the top bed-in-a-box companies in the industry and the makers of one of the best mattresses available. Purple has since expanded its reach with seat cushions, dog beds, pillows and bedding.

If you're considering one of Purple's mattresses, here's a closer look at what’s available, how much you'll pay and what to expect when Purple's mattress-in-a-box arrives at your door.

What is the Purple mattress made of?

The cover of the Purple Mattress is made of a polyester-spandex blend that's designed to feel thick while offering breathability.

The Purple Grid layer is comprised of the Hyper-Elastic Polymer material with a nontoxic polyethylene copolymer powder coating. The grid is designed to flex under pressure points and adapt to support your body where it needs it the most. This grid layer is comprised of more than 2,800 open-air channels, so body heat dissipates and you don't feel too hot or too cold while you sleep. Under this 2-inch grid are two layers of high-density comfort foam.

(Image credit: Purple)

The Purple Hybrid also contains the Purple Grid layer and 7.5 inches of responsive coils to provide pressure relief and additional support.

The Purple Hybrid Premier mattress comes with either 3 or 4 inches of Purple Grid foam, responsive coils and transition foam between the grid and coils. There's also transition foams between the coils and the base for more structure and support.

How much does the Purple mattress cost?

The Original Purple mattress costs $1,099 for a queen. The Purple Hybrid queen mattress costs $1,599, and the Purple Hybrid Premier queen costs $2,199.

How firm is the Purple mattress?

The Purple Mattress (Original) ranks between 6.5 and 7 for firmness. That's on a 10-point scale where higher numbers mean firmer mattresses.

What sizes are available?

The Original Purple mattress comes in the following sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King and Split King.

What’s the right way to unroll a Purple mattress?

You can watch a video on what the mattress should look like when it's fully expanded and rolled out on your bed. But to unroll a Purple mattress, place the mattress on your bed horizontally, cut the first layer of plastic off, unroll the mattress, and then cut off the final layer of plastic, allowing it to expand.

There's also a video on how the Purple mattress gets rolled up for shipping.

Where can I try out a Purple mattress?

(Image credit: Purple)

If you want to experience how this mattress feels before you buy it, you can test out Purple mattresses in some brick-and-mortar stores. Visit the Purple website to find a location near you.

What type of sleeper is the Purple mattress best for?

The Purple mattress gets rave reviews from stomach sleepers, back sleepers and side sleepers, and it's recommended for customers of all shapes and sizes. However, some review sites, like Tuck and Sleepopolis , suggest the Purple mattress might be too firm for side sleepers, especially if you’re a light sleeper. Customers who weigh 250 pounds or more would probably prefer the Hybrid Premier mattress, since it offers more support. All Purple mattresses seem to be good options for people who tend to sleep hot.

(Image credit: Purple)

What are some complaints from customers?

These mattresses are heavy and a common customer complaint is that they can be difficult to move. Purple mattresses start at about 70 pounds and can go up to 202 pounds shipping weight for the Hybrid Premier California King. So, take advantage of the company's free white- glove service and get help setting up the mattress in your home.

Besides complaints of the mattress being "too firm" for some, other issues can be a lack of edge support in the Original mattress (which is said to be improved in the Hybrid versions). Also, you'll be paying more for those high-tech materials than other foam mattresses.

What's Purple's return policy?

You can try out the Purple mattress for 100 nights. The company asks customers to spend up to 21 nights on the Purple mattress before starting a return or exchange to allow their bodies to adjust to this unique grid-support system.

Purple offers a free shipping and returns program to all 48 contiguous states. Each mattress has a 10-year limited warranty.