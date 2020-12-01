Hurry! 12 great Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get

Cyber Monday is officially over, but the holiday season is just starting. If you're wondering what kind of Cyber Monday deals you can still get today — the good news is you have plenty of options.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are especially abundant — after all, Amazon is the biggest retailer on the planet. So we're rounding up the best last-minute deals you can still get today. Just keep in mind, many shoppers are snatching these deals up rapidly. So if you don't see something in stock at the moment, it's worth checking again in a few hours.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get

Alexa devices: from $17 @ Amazon

There are still a lot of Alexa-powered Amazon devices on sale today. From the new Echo Dot to the new Fire Stick Lite, the holidays are the best time of year to buy that second (or first) Alexa device. For instance, you can get the new Echo Dot for $28.99 with your choice of a free smart bulb or 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. Chances are you won't see prices this low till Prime Day 2021. View Deal

Adidas: up to 70% off sneakers, apparel @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive sale on Adidas sneakers, apparel, and backpacks. These Cyber Monday deals knock up to 70% off Adidas gear. After discount, prices start as low as $9. View Deal

Toy sale: buy 2, get 1 free @ Amazon

From Mattel Star Wars to Fisher-Price Disney, Amazon has a gigantic toy sale right now. Currently, you can buy any three toys for the price of two. (In other words, buy two and get one free). The sale includes a wide variety of toys from Nerf, Disney, and more. View Deal

LifeStraw water filter: was $19 now $12 @ Amazon

This portable accessory filters out bacteria and parasites and doesn't require batteries, making it a perfect tool for camping, hiking or emergency situations. It's on sale and in stock for just $12. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can buy and it's currently $49 off.View Deal

LG BX OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Searching for the cheapest OLED possible? Amazon has the LG BX Series 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99. While there were less expensive OLEDs on sale over Black Friday/Cyber Monday — all of them have sold out. Even the BX Series is hard to find, but Amazon secretly has it in stock and on sale. By comparison, Best Buy had it on sale for $1,299.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Plus: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Fast or slow, the Instant Pot Duo Plus can adopt to all styles of cooking. The 9-in-1 multicooker can sauté, sear, and simmer all in one pot. The Duo Plus upgrades the bestselling Duo with three new programs: cake, egg, and sterilize. View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver superior noise cancelling. The Arctic White color is now $299, and the silver and black models are $339. It's not often you can get them this cheap. View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fill a travel cup if you need to make your drink to go. It's still $40 off at Amazon. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $289 now $149 @ Amazon

Most cheap Chromebooks have small displays, but this HP Chromebook sports a roomy 14-inch screen for work and play. Save a huge $50 on this laptop, which features an AMD CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory. It's perfect for light work or for kids taking classes from home. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. (If Amazon sells out, check Walmart where this deal has been coming in and out of stock).View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

This mid-range Fitbit smartwatch is sleek, long-lasting, and an excellent fitness accessory. The built-in GPS, push for Active Zone Minutes, and unique music experiences are designed to make the Fitbit Versa 3 a great choice for most people. View Deal