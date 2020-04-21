HBO Max shows: The originals you can watch at launch

Looking for even more TV shows and movies to stream? New HBO Max shows are coming this May to make your "what to watch" list even longer.

HBO Max, the new streaming service from WarnerMedia, is launching May 27 with a vast library of 10,000 hours of programming from the Warner Bros. archive as well as the entirety of HBO. That includes movies and TV shows from Warner Bros.’ 100-year content collection, New Line, library titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM, and more.

More than 1,800 movies will live on HBO Max at launch, including recent hits and all of DC Comics' live-action movies from the last decade (plus every Batman and Superman film from the last 40 years). The Studio Ghibli library — featuring huge titles such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away — will also be offered HBO Max.

HBO Max, which will cost $14.99 per month, is hoping its deep collection of classic content and premium offerings will help it battle established streaming behemoths Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, as well as newer players like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

NBC Peacock is also taking flight, first with Comcast subscribers and with the general public this summer.

And on day one, several new HBO Max originals will also make their debuts. Read more to find out what HBO Max shows you will be able to watch soon.

HBO Max shows coming on day 1

As part of its strategy to hold its own in the streaming wars, HBO Max has commissioned dozens of original, exclusive projects from big names like George R. R. Martin, J. J. Abrams, Ridley Scott, Ellen DeGeneres, Greg Berlanti, Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong'o and more.

At launch, on May 27, the following HBO Max originals will premiere:

Love Life: A romantic comedy starring Anna Kendrick

On the Record: A Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary

Legendary: Underground ballroom dance competition series

Craftopia: Kids reality competition hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY

Looney Tunes Cartoons: All new hand-drawn animation with classic characters

Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo: All-new, celeb-studded talk show series hosted by the beloved Muppet

HBO Max shows coming later

HBO Max original series will continue to roll out after launch day. They include the the highly anticipated Friends unscripted cast reunion special, as well as a mix of dramas, comedies and reality shows. Here's a look at the upcoming HBO Max lineup:

The Flight Attendant — starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian

— starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian Doom Patrol — all-new original episodes of the critically acclaimed DC fan favorite

— all-new original episodes of the critically acclaimed DC fan favorite Search Party — the return of the critically beloved mystery comedy with a brand new season

— the return of the critically beloved mystery comedy with a brand new season Expecting Amy — a three-part documentary series about comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour during her difficult pregnancy

— a three-part documentary series about comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour during her difficult pregnancy Raised by Wolves — a sci-fi series from director and executive producer Ridley Scott

— a sci-fi series from director and executive producer Ridley Scott Close Enough — adult animated comedy about the surreal life of a millennial family living with roommates

— adult animated comedy about the surreal life of a millennial family living with roommates Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO — the first of four breakout specials resurrecting Cartoon Network’s award-winning franchise

And that's just the start of HBO Max's plans for original content. The streaming service has development deals with J.J. Abrams and Greg Berlanti (mega-producer of shows like Arrow, The Flash and others), whose first project is The Flight Attendant. Berlanti is also set to make a series based on the DC Comics superhero Green Lantern.

As for Abrams, his Bad Robot production company already has orders for three new series: Duster, a 1970s-set drama about a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate; Overlook, a spinoff of sorts based on the iconic hotel from The Shining; and an untitled drama based on characters in the so-called Justice League Dark universe.

As for the upcoming Game of Thrones Prequel: House of The Dragon? That's going to be on regular HBO, so both HBO Go and HBO Max subscribers will get it.

Check out other originals you can expect down the road:

Gossip Girl — a reboot/sequel of the teen drama

— a reboot/sequel of the teen drama Dune: The Sisterhood — Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) adapts the Brian Herbert/Kevin Anderson based on Frank Herber's sci-fi classic.

— Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) adapts the Brian Herbert/Kevin Anderson based on Frank Herber's sci-fi classic. Tokyo Vice — Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction work on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department gets turned into a series.

— Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction work on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department gets turned into a series. Gremlins — The 1980s movie becomes an animated series.

— The 1980s movie becomes an animated series. Station Eleven — Emily St. John Mandel's novel will be turned into a limited-run series.

— Emily St. John Mandel's novel will be turned into a limited-run series. Made for Love — A 10-episode adaptation of Alissa Nutting's novel.

— A 10-episode adaptation of Alissa Nutting's novel. Rap Sh*t — a series from Issa Rae focusing on the Miami music scene.

HBO Max shows from the library and archive

HBO Max's 10,000-hour library will include many Warner Bros.-produced shows as well as the entire HBO collection. That includes award-winning, premium series currently airing as well as from the past: Game of Thrones, Westworld, Big Little Lies, Sex and the City, Veep, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Succession, Watchmen, Barry, Euphoria, The Jinx, The Sopranos and more.

The biggest, most high-profile of the Warner Bros. titles is, of course, Friends. Everyone wailed and gnashed their teeth when Friends left Netflix in early 2020 so that it could live exclusively on HBO Max.

In addition to Friends, many beloved hit series will be available to stream starting May 27, including:

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who

Rick and Morty

The Boondocks

The Bachelor

Sesame Street

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Batwoman

Nancy Drew

Katy Keene

DC’s Doom Patrol

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

CNN catalogue of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

After launch, HBO Max will continue rolling out library shows, such as South Park, Gossip Girl, The West Wing, and more.