Max experiences big Day 1 bugs as users can't play content — how to fix it

Today (May 23) HBO Max emerges from its proverbial chrysalis to become Max, a new super-service to rival Netflix with the best of Discovery Plus. Except that it's currently experiencing some problems that stop you from watching any content at all — but fortunately we found a fix.

Reports tallied by DownDetector peaked at 437 at 9 a.m. ET this morning, and we at Tom's Guide saw Max getting buggy this morning when trying to open movies and shows on a web browser (Chrome on macOS, to be specific).

No matter what we clicked on, we got the below message: "Something has gone wrong. Please try again later." Content plays as it's supposed to on Roku and Apple TV, so try and use one of the best streaming devices if you're having trouble.

(Image credit: Max)

I managed to fix the issue, though. All it took was restarting Chrome. Then, the above error messages went away when I tried to watch movies and shows. I suggest doing the same, and restarting your device, if you're having issues.

Multiple reports of Max issues have popped up on Twitter, with one user writing "every time I try to open it, just crashes after one second of blue max screen. This is stupid, why fix what wasn't broken?"

In a report about these re-launch day bugs, Variety quotes a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson who says "We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied." The team is likely going to squash bugs as it can, as Warner Bros. Discovery CTO Avi Saxena told the outlet that reports are being monitored throughout the day in multiple "war rooms."

Analysis: Issues were expected, and the Max team is confident about its app

Those having trouble watching best Max shows and best Max movies right now may be annoyed, but this chaos is all too familiar. We're not going to bet on when this micro-crisis will end, but it probably shouldn't be going on by this evening.

Max head of product Tyler Whitworth told Tom's Guide that a lot of work had gone into app stability prior to launch. Specifically, he noted that the team is "happy where it is" on performance.

We warily look forward to Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET, when the Succession finale gives Max its first big test.