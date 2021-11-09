How to get HBO Max free trial

It's no surprise that many people want to find out how to get an HBO Max free trial. HBO Max is our No. 1 pick among the best streaming services, thanks to its library of day-and-date blockbuster movie premieres, prestige HBO dramas, classic films, the entirety of Friends and acclaimed originals.

When HBO Max first launched in May 2020, it offered a seven-day free trial. But as the service found its footing in the streaming landscape, that went away. The complimentary week disappeared right around the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 and WarnerMedia's decision to stream all of Warner Bros. 2021 movies on HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical debuts.

However, as the service continues to expand to new territories, you may be able to find a HBO Max free trial soon.

Can I get an HBO Max free trial right now?

Right now, HBO Max is not offering a free trial of any length. The initial 7-day free trial disappeared right before Wonder Woman 1984's premiere in December 2020 and the company's subsequent decision to have day-and-date theatrical and streaming premieres for all of Warner Bros.' movies in 2021. The list included big ticket titles like Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, Dune and The Matrix 4.

Likely, HBO Max executives realized that fans would sign up to see a movie on the service, then cancel when the free trial ran out so they could avoid paying the $14.99 monthly subscription fee.

HBO Max did eventually add a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier at $9.99, but that doesn't include access to the new theatrical releases.

When HBO Max launched in Latin America in May 2021, they did offer a free trial to new subscribers in those territories. However, when the platform launched in parts of Europe in October 2021, it did not have a free trial; instead, they offered new subscribers a lifetime subscription at half price.

Still, it is possible that a HBO Max free trial is renewed sometime down the road in the U.S. or other parts of the world. For instance, if the service wants to get publicity for a high-profile premiere or addition to their library, they might offer a free trial to entice new users.

And there are still a couple ways to get a HBO Max free trial right now. Some AT&T customers get HBO Max for free with certain mobile plans.

You can also get a seven-day free trial through Hulu, or a 30-day free trial if you buy a Roku product!

How to get HBO Max free trial via Hulu

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can add on HBO Max and receive a seven-day free trial.

1. Go to Hulu.com and click on your profile icon in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Select Account.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Scroll down to Your Subscription. Select Manage Add-ons.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Click on HBO Max, then select Review Changes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. In the next screen, review the changes and select Confirm.

How to get HBO Max free trial through Roku

Roku is offering a whopping 30-day free trial to HBO Max if you buy and activate one of the best Roku devices between October 1, 2021 and January 14, 2022.

This deal is only available to new HBO Max subscribers and must be redeemed by January 21, 2022.

To claim the HBO Max free trial, simply active your new Roku device. During the process, you will see the free trial offer. Accept it and follow the instructions.

Roku has some great Black Friday deals going on right now. The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K just crashed to $29, while the Roku Ultra just dropped to $69.