How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 online and from anywhere — release date, TV channels

One of television's most famous (or infamous?) families returns this weekend with the bloody tussle for power over House Targaryen ready to rage again in "House of the Dragon" season 2. The "Game of Thrones" prequel series is back and we'll explain here how you can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

If you're still working your way through season 1, then we won't reveal any spoilers in this article. But it's giving nothing away to say that season 2 picks up with tensions reaching boiling point. The Dance of the Dragon — the name given to the civil war raging through House Targaryen — is only set to intensify further.

Heavy may be the head that wears the crown, but Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) both believe it's theirs that has the right to do so. This may be set roughly 200 years before "Game of Thrones", but the sister show's backstabbing, chicanery and political manoeuvring are all familiar plotlines for the prequel.

Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) will all be trying to pull the strings from the shadows. Expect gory deaths, bloody vengeance and dragon chases aplenty.

With eight, weekly instalments on HBO from Sunday, June 16, see how you can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 online and stream every episode from anywhere with the help of this guide.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 online in the U.S.

With the show going out on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays from June 16 in the U.S., the best way to watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. And for a limited time until June 23, Max has a rare 1-week free trial available to all new customers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "True Detective: Night Country" and "Bookie".

Watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If "House of the Dragon" season 2 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 online in Canada

You can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 in Canada on HBO and with the Crave streaming service. The first episode drops on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with further episodes dropping at the same time each week.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 in the U.K.

"House of the Dragon" season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic in the U.K.

Weekly episodes will go out first at 2 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday mornings (starting June 17) at exactly the same time as they go out in the U.S. Or you can watch at the much more reasonable time of 9 p.m. on Monday evenings.

Every episode will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £26/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 online in Australia

Aussies can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 on streaming specialist Binge, with episodes dropping weekly from Monday, June 17.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch new episodes every Monday (or on-demand) at 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Showcase.

'House of the Dragon' season 2 trailer

'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode guide

Season 2 instalments go out on Sunday evenings in the U.S., with the full episode schedule as follows:

"A Son for a Son" — Sunday, June 16 TBC — Sunday, June 23 TBC — Sunday, June 30 TBC — Sunday, July 7 TBC — Sunday, July 14 TBC — Sunday, July 21 TBC — Sunday, July 28 TBC — Sunday, Aug. 4

'House of the Dragon' season 2 cast

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

as Daemon Targaryen Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

as Rhaenyra Targaryen Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

as Otto Hightower Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

as Corlys Velaryon Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

as Rhaenys Targaryen Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

as Mysaria Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole

as Criston Cole Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

as Alicent Hightower Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

as Larys Strong Jefferson Hall as Jason Lannister & Tyland Lannister

as Jason Lannister & Tyland Lannister Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

as Jacaerys Velaryon Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

as Aegon II Targaryen Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

as Aemond Targaryen Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

as Helaena Targaryen Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

as Baela Targaryen Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen