How to watch USWNT live streams online with HBO Max, Peacock and more

The USWNT live streams have a new home, and it opens its doors tonight! Yes, the U.S. Women's Soccer National Team live streams will be airing on HBO Max (the best streaming service), as its first live events for the U.S. And the Spanish-language version on Telemundo will be on Peacock.

This all kicks off today (January 17) at the Sky Stadium in Wellington with the New Zealand vs USA live stream. Full details on that game below. HBO Max will also offer the follow-up game airing Friday (January 20), from the Eden Park in Auckland.

Unfortunately, forwards Megan Rapinoe (ankle) and Sophia Smith (foot) are reportedly not making the trip over. The team is getting some recovered talent, though, as defender Emily Sonnett and forward Lynn Williams are both coming back.

These fixtures are the USWNT's first games ever in New Zealand, which should serve as an important preview for the team. All three of their World Cup group Stage matches will be played in New Zeland.

In total, HBO Max will stream more than 20 United States National Soccer Team matches each year, though that's comprised of both men's and women's team games.

How to watch USWNT live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The USWNT's new streaming home is HBO Max. Select games will be broadcast on TNT, which is available on some of the best cable TV alternatives, such as Sling TV.

HBO Max starts at $9.99 per month, while TNT is a part of Sling's $40 per month Orange and Blue tiers.

As noted above, Peacock will offer Spanish-language streams via Telemundo. Those games can also be seen on Universo, which is a part of the $5 to $10 Sling Latino package, which costs $5 when added onto Sling Blue (or Sling Orange & Blue), and costs $10 on its own.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

If you don't need all of the USWNT games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has TNT, FOX and ESPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs USA online: Schedule and more

The January 17th fixture of New Zealand vs USA airs at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on HBO Max.

Pre-game coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT, and there will be a post-game show as well.

Can you watch USWNT live streams around the world?

This is the tricky part. From what we're seeing, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports is the main way to watch USWNT games in other countries. Exceptions, of course, will happen. Optus Sports in Australia, for example, will have some games.

But we're not seeing regular options in the UK or Canada. Your best bet when traveling abroad will likely be using one of the best VPNs.

USWNT 2023 schedule

The following games have been announced for the USWNT 2023 play.

All times below are in Eastern.