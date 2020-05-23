HBO Max vs Netflix: Which streaming service is best for you?

With HBO Max's debut next week, you may be weighing the differences between HBO Max vs Netflix. The streaming service landscape is getting very crowded now and subscribing to all of them isn't possible for everybody.

HBO Max is the new platform from WarnerMedia that aggregates content from that company's iconic brands, including HBO, DC and Warner Bros. film and television. Netflix, of course, is a pioneer in the streaming space. It's built a huge library of licensed TV shows and movies as well as buzzy originals like Stranger Things, Ozark, The Crown and BoJack Horseman.

HBO Max's launch could mean it's time to make some hard decisions, so our HBO Max vs Netflix face-off will explain why you should subscribe to one or the other (or both).

HBO Max vs Netflix: At a glance

HBO Max Netflix Monthly Price $14.99 $8.99 for Basic, $12.99 for Standard, $15.99 for Premium Content HBO shows, licensed movies, HBO Max originals, WarnerMedia movies and TV shows Originals, licensed TV shows and movies Top titles Friends, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Big Bang Theory, Justice League Snyder Cut, South Park Stranger Things, The Witcher, Breaking Bad, Black Mirror, The Irishman, Ozark, The Crown, Tiger King Supported devices iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung TVs, XBox One, Playstation 4 iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Amazon Fire tablet, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, most smart TVs, Android Fire TV, Roku, XBox, Playstation, Nintendo Wii, many Blu-ray players, many cable set-top boxes 4K content Unknown Yes (with Premium plan) Simultaneous streams Unknown 1 with Basic, 2 with Standard, 4 with Premium Downloads Yes Yes Free trial No Yes (one month) Available May 27 Now

HBO Max vs Netflix: Price

HBO Max's price is $14.99, which is the same amount as HBO Now. (Confused? Learn more about HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now.) That price is lowered to $11.99 per month if you preorder a full year. HBO Max hasn't revealed how many simultaneous streams is included with a subscription, nor whether content will stream in 4K.

Netflix's price depends on which of the three plans you get. Basic costs $8.99 (standard definition, one stream), Standard costs costs $12.99 (high-def, two streams) and Premium costs $15.99 (HD and 4K, four streams).

HBO Max vs Netflix: Supported devices

The Netflix app is available on almost all of the best streaming devices. Netflix devices include iPhones, iPads, Android phones, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, most major smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Sony and other manufacturers), Roku, Chromecast, Xbox, Playstation, set-top cable boxes and many Blu-ray players.

The HBO Max app will be available on iPhones, iPads, Android phones, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Samsung smart TVs. However, HBO Max is still working out deals with major streaming partners, including Amazon and Roku.

HBO Max vs Netflix content: Shows and movies

HBO Max will launch with an enormous library, thanks to the decades of content amassed by WarnerMedia brands. HBO Max will house content from HBO, DC and the Warner Bros. movie and television studios, as well as licensed content from Studio Ghibli and BBC.

HBO's shows will include Friends, Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, Rick and Morty, The Sopranos, The Wire and dozens of other classics and recent hits. HBO movies will include the DC universe, like the Batman franchise, Wonder Woman and Aquaman, as well as Warner Bros. films including The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix trilogy and the Lego franchise.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.; HBO)

Netflix also boasts a huge library of licensed and original programming. The latter is what has made it the best streaming service in the market. Netflix originals get a ton of buzz and often become pop culture sensations. They've got Stranger Things, Tiger King, Ozark, The Witcher, The Crown, Black Mirror, Glow, Russian Doll, Umbrella Academy and so many more. Netflix also streams original movies, including Academy Award contenders like Roma, The Irishman and Marriage Story.

(Image credit: Netflix)

HBO Max vs Netflix: 4K content

Netflix's Premium plan comes with the ability to stream content in 4K (when available).

With launch day less than a week away, HBO Max still has not said whether it will offer 4K streaming.

HBO Max vs Netflix: Simultaneous streams

Netflix's three plans come with varying numbers of simultaneous streams, which allow people who share an account to watch different shows at the same time. The Basic plan only has one stream, while Standard has two and Premium has four.

HBO Max has not yet revealed how many simultaneous streams you can watch with one account.

HBO Max vs Netflix: Free trial

Netflix offers a one-month free trial to new subscribers.

HBO Max does not have a free trial for the majority of users. However, some AT&T wireless and internet customers may be able to get a one-month, three-month or yearlong free trial. Check your AT&T account to see if you qualify.