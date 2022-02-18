Peacemaker season 2 is confirmed: Everything we know so far

Ready to "eat peace" again? We've got good news: Peacemaker season 2, thankfully, is happening. Of course, we're gonna need to send Eagly up with a SPOILER WARNING, as this story will talk all about what happened in Peacemaker's finale.

If you haven't seen it yet? Go get an HBO Max account to watch Peacemaker now.

So, how about that amazing pair of cameos in the finale? DC truly trusts James Gunn here, to an almost shocking degree. But back to the good news: a WarnerMedia press release broke the news of Peacemaker season 2, where it announced that James Gunn will direct and write all episodes for the next season.

Gunn was quoted as saying "Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me ... To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!"

And about that? We'll talk about where season 1 ended, and how it sets up Peacemaker season 2.

Peacemaker season 2 story — what happens next?

The big story point that will lead into Peacemaker season 2 is the outing of Task Force X, Amanda Waller's program to push superpowered criminals to do her dirty work. After Leota Adebayo, Waller's own daughter, told the world about the program (to clear Peacemaker's name), it seems like A.R.G.U.S. may not be a thing anymore.

So, we wonder, how will Chris and the gang get back together in Peacemaker season 2? That's a plot point that the series will likely explain in due time, but for now we need to talk about the elephant in the room. Or more specifically, the figment of an old racist in Peacemaker's head. While Chris killed his father August Ransom "Auggie" Smith — aka the White Dragon — both in person and in his own mind, the season ended with Auggie sitting next to his son outside Chris' camper.

Oh, and they weren't alone either. Eek Stack Ik Ik, the Butterfly alien that was in Goff's head, is still living with Smith, who has kept some of that yellow honey-like substance. We're guessing this will come into play in season 2.

Season 2 will likely also give more depth to the A.R.G.U.S. crew, as Emilia Harcourt has been the least-developed member of the group. And now that we learned a lot about John Economos' childhood and rationale for dying his beard, we're guessing his personal life may get more light on it as well.

It's not clear when Peacemaker season 2 will happen, and that's largely because Gunn and Cena are very busy men. Gunn is currently shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Cena is filming Freelance right now, with two upcoming projects — The Janson Directive and Wile E. Coyote — in pre-production.

But before we get to a prediction, let's look at how long Peacemaker took to make. James Gunn started writing Peacemaker in August 2020, and production began in November 2020. Then, filming started in January 15, 2021, and wrapped on July 11, 2021. Considering that the writing of Peacemaker included the conception of the whole story of the season, which Gunn has likely already begun, it feels like the production cycle of Peacemaker season 2 may take around 10 or more months, depending on how much he has left to write.

So, best case scenario? Peacemaker season 2's release date could be as early as February 2023. That said, summer or winter 2023 makes much more sense.

And it sounds like there's work left to be done, as Gunn told Variety that he is "still playing with a lot of different things. The most important thing for me in the first season was who Peacemaker was and where was he going — what was his personal journey? The Butterflies and the plot and all of that is secondary to who he was as a character and what his changes were, as well as the other characters and where they began and where they end, because they all have little changes for themselves — with the exception of Vigilante, who’s sort of a straight line the whole time. So I know where Peacemaker starts and where he ends, but I’m playing with other ideas around that and how that’s gonna play out."

Peacemaker season 2 cast speculation

(Image credit: Katie Yu/HBO Max)

The Peacemaker finale had enough kills to give us insight as to who will be back, and that aforementioned return of Auggie to give us reason to expect Robert Patrick around for more.

But, for starters, let's go with the A.R.G.U.S. gang that we know is still alive. Since Clemson Murn was shot dead by the Butterflies, we doubt Chukwudi Iwuji is coming back for more. Everyone else, though? Likely back. Especially since Murn's death creates a power vacuum that Waller (as played by Viola Davis), could fill.

Also, we learned that Judomaster is still alive. So, here's our expectations for who's coming back for the Peacemaker season 2 cast

John Cena as Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase aka Vigilante

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee as John Economos

Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith

Nhut Le as Judomaster

Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya Adebayo

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

That said? We've got our own wishes for who could join Peacemaker season 2. Specifically, other pro wrestlers. Multiple-time WWE champion Randy Orton has expressed interest in joining the show, and could play many DC heroes or villains. Dave Bautista, a frequent Gunn collaborator, could easily drop into the role of Bane (especially if it's the version we see in the Harley Quinn show).