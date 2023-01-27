HBO just confirmed The Last of Us season 2 — because of course they were

I've expected The Last of Us season 2, or The Last of Us Part II on HBO, for quite some time. Not only has the show been a success early on, but it's felt like the next big HBO show from the moment I watched the first four episodes that HBO sent to critics.

HBO issued a press release (opens in new tab) today (January 27) confirming this second season, touting the show's early success. According to the pay cable channel, the Last of Us premiere "surpassed 22 million viewers domestically, up nearly 5x from its premiere night audience," and notes that the second episode's 5.7 million viewers across HBO Max and HBO is a "22% jump" that "marks the largest week two audience growth for any HBO Original Drama Series in the history of the network."

Neil Druckmann, co-creator of the game and executive producer of the series, is quoted as saying "I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations ... Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

As for Mazin, who previously impressed with HBO's Chernobyl, he's quoted as saying "I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey ... The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in."

The Last of Us season 2 might not be called that

Just don't expect HBO to just announced The Last of Us season 2's release date, as they'll probably borrow the "Part II" naming format from the video games. Speaking of which, a The Last of Us Part III game has been rumored to happen, but Druckmann told Buzzfeed (opens in new tab) that it's not assured.

The Last of Us season 2 will probably take some time to make. The first season took a while to film, lasting from July 12, 2021 to June 11, 2022. Then, we waited six more months for post-production and such to conclude.

Right now, we'd bet on a summer 2024 The Last of Us season 2 release date at the earliest.

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is currently led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. What follows contains notes from the story of The Last of Us Part II game, so we consider this space a spoiler-filled zone.

Were The Last of Us season 2 to follow the game, both Joel and Ellie will be around, as would Tommy, Joel's brother. So expect at least the following three cast members to remain:

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

The new major character to cast is Abby Anderson, who is something of a nemesis in the game. She's a former member of the Fireflies.