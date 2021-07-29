Hawkeye's Disney Plus release date revealed for November 24

You don't need eagle-eye aim to find Hawkeye's release date. Jeremy Renner just spilled the beans about when his Disney Plus show will finally come out, and (surprise) it's pretty late in the year.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Renner said the show comes out on November 24, 2021 — the day before Thanksgiving. That should make for some fun holiday weekend viewing, as we learn how Clint Barton (Renner) hands the mantle over to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

And, yes, that's a Wednesday. As we learned after Loki's massive success on Wednesdays (the top-viewed premiere in Disney Plus history), Disney Plus shifted its TV release dates from Fridays to Wednesdays. This leaves Fridays open for big movie releases, among other things.

All that's left to learn now is the Ms. Marvel release date, as Marvel's only got the Kamala Khan show penciled in for 2021.

Of course, Hawkeye will be interconnected with other MCU properties, as we learned recently. So, beware SPOILERS below!

Why you should be excited for Hawkeye

First off, ask anyone who's read the Matt Fraction run of Hawkeye that the show will be based on, and they'll tell you we're in for a treat. That recent-ish run of Hawkeye is seen as the best the character's ever had.

(Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via EW)

Oh, and one more thing. As we saw in the Black Widow post-credits scene, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is likely to appear and maybe steal even more scenes in Hawkeye. Belova's been told (incorrectly) by Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) that Barton is responsible for Natasha Romanov's death — which isn't how we remember the Vormir incident. Belova's also working for Val, so that is a huge wrinkle we may see examined.

That said, we're also excited for Hawkeye because Hailee Steinfeld has proven herself as one of the best rising stars. She made the Bumblebee Transformers movie compelling, and she's also impressed on Apple TV Plus' Dickinson.

And, maybe, you might be excited to learn more about Clint Barton. All we've seen of Hawkeye's life was that farmhouse with his family, and this series (if it stays true to the material), will show a different side of the ace archer.