Dolphins vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

Dolphins vs Jaguars channel, start time Dolphins vs Jaguars starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT today (Thursday, September 17). It's on NFL Network, kicking off Week 3 of the NFL 2020 season.

We're ready for the Dolphins vs Jaguars live stream to start Week 3 of the NFL season, and this Florida face-off is already a hairy situation. And no, I'm not talking about the follicles of QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick and Gardner Minshew: Miami's already down 0-2 for the season, and the consensus says they'll fall to 0-3.

Yes, Fitzpatrick's performances in each NFL live stream from this season has been plagued by inconsistency. Admittedly, that's been an issue in his career, so is he also consistently inconsistent? If we see him play more like his game 1 outing (3 INTs, 0 TDs) against the Patriots than his game 2 (2 TDs and 0 INTs) performance against the Bills, we're going to hear fans calling for rookie Tua Tagovailoa to take some snaps.

Odds, as we've said, put Jacksonville as the favorites to win, and the over-under is set at 48 points at this moment. The Jags have confidence thanks to Minshew, who was even thought of as solid, as his team lost to the Titans by 3 on Sunday. While he had a pair of interceptions, he also threw a trio of touchdowns, and people favor that balance over how lopsided Fitzpatrick's lines tend to be.

Can Fitzpatrick dust off the haters with a Week 3 performance that continues last week's trend, but also earns a win? If so, tight end Mike Gesicki will likely play a pivotal role, as he had 8 catches for 130 years last week.

Unfortunately for many, this game breaks isn't on a broadcast TV channel, nor is it on Amazon Prime, as many TNF games will be.

Here are the best ways to watch the NFL season start with the Dolphins vs Jaguars game:

How to watch Dolphins vs Jaguars live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Dolphins vs Jaguars live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Dolphins vs Jaguars live streams in the US

In America, Dolphins vs Jaguars is going to be broadcast on the NFL Network, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT, tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 17).

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC and Fox affiliates, and ESPN.

Dolphins vs Jaguars live streams in the UK

But even though Dolphins vs Jaguars is an NFL Network exclusive, our friends across the pond can also watch along live, even if it is an an unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Dolphins vs Jaguars live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Jaguars live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.