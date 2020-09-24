How to watch Utopia: Amazon Prime release date, trailer and reviews

Utopia release date, schedule All eight episodes of Utopia season 1 will be released Friday, September 25 on Amazon.

Art is an eerily close imitation of life when you watch Utopia, Amazon Prime Video's new thriller about conspiracies and a pandemic. The ensemble cast features Rainn Wilson and John Cusack.

Utopia follows a group of comic fans who are obsessed with a comic titled Utopia. But the fans soon realize that what they thought was a fictional comic book actually contains hidden messages describing threats to humanity. These aren't just conspiracy theories, either — they predict very real dangers that are occurring, such as a pandemic.

The fans' adventures bring them face-to-face with the comic's central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

The series comes from Gillian Flynn, the writer of Gone Girl, so Utopia has genuine thriller bona fides.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch Utopia on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Utopia online in the US and the UK (and most other countries too)

Practically everyone around the world has access to Amazon Prime Video, which means they can watch Utopia online starting on Friday, September 25.

All eight episodes will drop at once, which means it's binge time!

Amazon Prime Video has a huge library beyond Utopia. Not only do they have a ton of top movies and TV shows, they've got a lineup of acclaimed originals. They've got everything from The Boys to The Expanse to Jack Ryan, plus award-winning shows Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag.View Deal

Utopia trailer

The trailer opens at a happy time — a comic convention. But soon, events take a sinister turn. "Everything in Utopia is real," one character declares in the trailer. That includes "viruses, bio warfare, man-made disease." It's all disconcertingly familiar — and prescient.

Utopia cast

The Utopia cast is a big one, a sprawling ensemble featuring some big names and rising stars, including:

Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde

as Jessica Hyde Rainn Wilson as Michael Stearns

as Michael Stearns Dan Byrd as Ian

as Ian Javon Walton as Grant

as Grant Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie

as Thomas Christie Ashleigh LaThrop as Becky

as Becky Desmin Borges as Wilson Wilson

as Wilson Wilson Farrah Mackenzie as Alice

as Alice Christopher Denham as Arby

as Arby John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie

as Dr. Kevin Christie Jeanine Serralles as Colleen

Utopia reviews

Here's a roundup of what the critics are saying about Utopia.

CNN: "Amid the real-world prevalence of crazy conspiracies percolating through social media, "Utopia" feels uncomfortable at first. The mounting jeopardy, however, keeps pulling the audience further down this quirky rabbit hole, filled with mysterious characters like a wealthy tech titan (John Cusack) championing a vaccine and a virologist (Rainn Wilson) enlisted to help eradicate the danger."

Time: "Its mood is apocalyptic. Its violence, while often cartoonish, is frequent, nihilistic and brutal. Its credulous attitude toward conspiracy theories doesn’t feel so exhilarating in the QAnon era. And there’s a subplot about a deadly pandemic that escalates as the story progresses. What makes the show unbearable, though, is that it exploits some of contemporary civilization’s greatest anxieties without saying anything worth hearing about them."

AV Club: "The series incorporates a slew of thematic elements that are eerily timely—an increasingly devastating pandemic, for one—but an overreliance on brutal violence masks the fact that Utopia doesn’t have much to say about the corporate overreach or government listlessness that inspired the show’s concept."

The Independent (UK): "Our heroes are meant to be sassy outsiders, the dialogue sometimes strays into teen-movie territory, and I found myself wishing everything was 30 per cent sharper. We can see what's coming, even when the characters can't, which reduces the tension."