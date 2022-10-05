Cowboys vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL week 5 online

The Cowboys vs Rams live stream has Los Angeles poised to bounce back after a tough loss to a division rival. Matthew Stafford and the Rams will take to the field Sunday looking to make this NFL live stream Cooper Rush’ first loss as the Cowboys starter this season.

Cowboys vs Rams channel, start time The Cowboys vs Rams live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 9).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Dallas (3-1) had some early hope for quarterback Dak Prescott to return from thumb surgery in time for this game against the Rams, but it doesn’t look like that is going to be the case. Prescott suffered a broken thumb on his throwing hand in week one’s loss to the Buccaneers. Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 the Fan in Dallas that Prescott is still having trouble gripping the ball as of Tuesday.

In Prescott’s absence, Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to a perfect 3-0 record including two wins in their division over the Giants and Commanders, while posting a 95.9 passer rating.

Dallas’ stifling defense has pulled their weight as well. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons leads the Cowboys with four sacks while anchoring a defense that is now is ranked third in the NFL in points-allowed (15.5ppg) and second in sacks (15).

This Cowboy Defense is probably the last thing the Rams (2-2) want to see right now. The defending Super Bowl Champions fell hard to the 49ers last week, 24-9. The loss marked the first time L.A. has been held to single digits in scoring during the McVay-Stafford era. Last season, they only failed to score less than 20 points twice and have already done that two times this year.

One thing that is working as well as last season is Cooper Kupp, who is averaging 100-yards receiving per game and has three touchdown receptions. He is also the most target receiver in the NFL as Stafford has thrown his way 54 times this season.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Rams are 4.5-point favorites against the Cowboys.

How to watch Cowboys vs Rams live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs Rams you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Cowboys vs Rams live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Rams live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 9)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Cowboys vs Rams live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is 50% off!

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Cowboys vs Rams live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Buccaneers.

Cowboys vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Rams on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Rams live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Cowboys vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Cowboys vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Cowboys vs Rams live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Rams live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.