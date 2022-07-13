NFL Plus streaming service explained: Everything we know

Yes, football fans, expect NFL Plus — a new football streaming service delivering select NFL live streams — is coming very soon. While it only existed in rumors for a while, we now know that an NFL streaming service is due in the immediate future.

This news broke when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed its existence to CNBC (opens in new tab). Goodell said "We think it's very important to have a relationship directly with the consumer, we think we have a lot of content ... consumers want it ... and so we're very excited about what the NFL Plus is going to be."

To couch the incoming NFL Plus as all potential and less of an immediate important player, Goodell continued, stating "It’s really in an early stage, I think over the years you'l see that continue to grow.... It will be an important strategy for us going forward."

So, what would an NFL Plus offer? Let's dive into all the things we know, and what we expect to learn soon.

When speaking to CNBC, Goodell stated that NFL Plus will be a service that's active for this incoming NFL season. Specifically, he said "Timing will be for this season, at least in the initial phase."

As for when we'll learn more, in the interview (conducted on July 8), he stated details will emerge "in a few weeks." So, expect NFL to announce things formally at the end of July (which Sports Business Journal (opens in new tab) previously reported).

This all sounds about right, especially considering that the NFL pre-season begins on August 4.

NFL Plus cost and pricing

According to the aforementioned SBJ report, NFL Plus will likely cost $5 per month, "though a source cautioned the pricing structure may change."

This would make sense, as any sports-focused streaming service will likely offer multiple tiers and packages. This way you serve everyone from casual fans to super fans.

NFL Plus streaming service features: What will it offer?

NFL Plus, if you haven't figured this out already, will offer live in-market (a.k.a local) NFL games that you'd get on your local broadcast TV channels. Yes, this is what Yahoo and Verizon gave away for free, and the NFL looks to charge $5 per month for it. Podcasts, radio programming and team-created content will likely be included as well, according to the SBJ report.

There is one big flag on the field in that report, though. At least if you parse things literally. It says the service will likely offer "Live games on mobile phones and tablets" as "the content centerpiece of NFL Plus."

This doesn't sound especially likely, as without NFL Plus being available on the best streaming devices, such as Rokus and Fire TV Sticks, this would be hard to get off the ground. Especially since this was already free.

NFL Plus outlook: Will this be a hit?

We're not here to shout down Commissioner Goodell (plenty of fans do that already), but there's been some debate in the Tom's Guide Slack about if this will happen. If this service isn't just limited to "phones and tablets," it will definitely have a shot attracting cord-cutters who only subscribe to one of the best cable TV alternatives for the sake of watching their local games.

That said, this is only one of two major NFL streaming deals in play right now. Goodell said that he expects NFL Sunday Ticket will have a new partner by this fall. ESPN, Apple and Amazon are all reportedly suitors.