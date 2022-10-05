Chargers vs Browns live stream: How to watch NFL week 5 online

The Chargers vs Browns live stream features two of the league’s most potent offenses. Los Angeles heads into Cleveland with the league’s top passing offense, while the Browns play host with the second-best rushing attack in the NFL. Justin Herbert and the Chargers will look to outdo Nick Chubb and the Browns in this NFL live stream.

Chargers vs Browns channel, start time The Chargers vs Browns live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 9).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

After losing two-straight, the Chargers (2-2) were able to get off the schneid last week with a 34-24 win over the Texans. Herbert threw for 340 yards on 27-of-39 passing with two touchdowns, while wide receiver Mike Williams reeled in seven passes for 120 yards. Running back Austin Ekeler exploded for 109 yards of total offense with three touchdowns.

The Browns (2-2) have certainly established their identity again this season, give the ball to Nick Chubb and let him go to work. The 26-year-old running back is second in the NFL averaging 114.8 rushing yards. The Giants’ Saquon Barkley has the slight edge over Chubb averaging just one more yard-per-game.

Despite Chubb posting his third 100-yard game of the season and giving his team a 20-17 fourth quarter lead in Atlanta, the Browns lost to the Falcons 23-20 last week. Cleveland’s defense, who was missing three key defensive linemen, allowed Atlanta to go on two scoring drive, resulting in two field goals including the game winning kick with 2:28 left to go in the game. D-lineman Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan were all out last week due to injury.

These teams met in a week five matchup last year as well and if this game is going to be anything like last year’s, it will be a high-scoring affair. The Chargers rallied to score 26 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Browns, 47-42. Justin Herbert threw for just under 400 yards in the game with four touchdown passes while Nick Chubb racked up 161 yards on the ground with both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Chargers are 3-point road favorites against the Browns.

How to watch Chargers vs Browns live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Chargers vs Browns you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Chargers vs Browns live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Chargers vs Browns live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 9)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Chargers vs Browns live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Chargers vs Browns live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chargers vs Browns.

Chargers vs Browns live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chargers vs Browns on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chargers vs Browns live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Chargers vs Browns live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Chargers vs Browns live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Chargers vs Browns live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Chargers vs Browns live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.