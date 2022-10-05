Bengals vs Ravens live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online tonight

The Bengals vs Ravens live stream catches two teams looking to separate themselves from the pack. Through four weeks of the new season, things are looking tight in the AFC North. Three teams in the division have a record of 2-2. The Bengals and Ravens are two of those teams, but as of late, Cincinnati seems to be the one poised to break out. The Bengals will look to make this NFL live stream their third win in-a-row.

Bengals vs Ravens live stream channel, start time The Bengals vs Ravens live stream is Sunday (Oct. 9)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



After dropping their first two games of the season the Bengals have now won two-straight thanks in large part to Joe Burrow and company having their offense back on track. They’ve scored 27 points in each of their wins and last week, in their 27-15 win over the Dolphins, Burrow completed 20-of-his-31 passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The game marked back-to-back games with a 114-plus passer rating for Burrow, something he only did twice last year during their AFC Championship run.

The Bengals passing attack being on point is bad news for anyone on their schedule, but particularly the Ravens who enter week four with the league’s third worst passing defense allowing 425-yards-per-game. Now Baltimore has to defend the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and last week’s star Tee Higgins. Higgins is coming off one the best games of his young career, taking the Dolphins for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore has alternated wins and losses this season and last week took a gut-punch from the Bills. The Ravens took a 20-3 on Buffalo by the 3:39 mark of the second quarter, but then after the Bills went on a tear and Lamar Jackson threw two second half interceptions including one deep in the red zone, the Ravens fell, 23-20. Buffalo nailed the game winning field goal as time expired.

The Ravens are in much need of a get-right-game and a home game like this, against a division opponent, might just do the trick. It would not only brush off last week’s collapse to the Bills, but it would also break last years’ trend as Baltimore was swept last season in their two meetings.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Ravens as 3-point favorites against the Bengals.

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

Bengals vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Ravens live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 9).



