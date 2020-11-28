You haven't missed your chance to grab a great gaming PC at a lower price, thanks to the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals coming your way. We've been tracking Cyber Monday deals, and we've found some great savings on keyboards, headsets, and gaming laptops, as well as knockout deals on gaming desktops themselves.

You'll get the chance to save on big brands such as ASUS, Dell, Cobratype, Alienware, and more, with Cyber Monday PC gaming deals appearing throughout the weekend.

We know a great PC gaming deal when we see one, and we've been reviewing the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops to help you find the perfect PC for you. Read on to find the best Cyber Monday deals on PC gaming.

Best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right now

Cyber Monday gaming desktop deals

Dell G5 gaming desktop: was $699 now $666 @ Dell

If you're on a budget then this Dell gaming desktop is the one for you. For under $700 it offers a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics card. View Deal

CyberpowerPC gaming PC: was $799 now $679

Get an awesome entry-level gaming desktop from CyberpowerPC with the Xtreme VR Gaming PC. Outfitted with an Intel i5-10400F CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics and a 500GB NVMe SSD, it's a killer deal for a gaming desktop.

ROG Strix G gaming PC: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Another Asus desktop, this time a machine built around AMD's Ryzen 5 3600X. This aggressive-looing desktop comes with 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard disk drive, and a 256GB SSD. On the graphics side it sports a GeForce GTX 1660 Super, making it an impressive 1080p gaming machine. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix PC: was $1,449 now $1,099 @ Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix GL10DH-NH764 is a powerful gaming desktop that’s currently available for a whopping $250 off. This computer comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It’s a solid mid-range machine at a reasonable price.View Deal

XPS Special Edition: was $1,649, now $1,224 @ Dell

A powerful desktop PC, packing in a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a 1TB hard drive, Wi-Fi, and plenty of room to upgrade that hardware later.View Deal

Cobratype BASILISK PC: was $1,779 now $1,479 @ Newegg

If you want a PC with a Ryzen 5 3600 and a GeForce RTX 2080, then check out this Cobratype BASILISK machine. It's got a powerful spec that'll chew through most games with all settings turned up.

View Deal

Cobratype TITANOBOA PC: was $1,899 now $1,579 @ Newegg

Save a cool $300 on this Cobratype with a powerful spec. It comes with a Core i7-10700, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. View Deal

Aurora R11 with GeForce RTX 3080: was $2,009 now $1,772 @ Dell

The ultimate gaming machine is on sale. This killer rig features a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 3080 10GB GPU. Knock an extra 10% off the posted sales price with the coupon code "WEEKEND10" to drop the price down to $1,772 – a total savings of $237.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10: was $4,019 now $3,939 @ Dell

Want an extreme gaming PC? Then the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is the machine for you. It comes with a mighty Ryzen 9 3900XT processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of speedy SSD storage, and the enormously powerful GeForce RTX 3090. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

It's not the most powerful gaming laptop around, but this affordable Asus machine should be good for games running at 1080p. That's thanks to its Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 1650 Ti. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch: from $669.99 @ Best Buy

It won't run games at screamingly fast frame rates, but for $700 the Acer Nitro 5's specs still make for a competent gaming machine. it comes with a solid Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1650.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch: was $899 now $849 @ Newegg

Another Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, only this time it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a Geforce GTX 1650 Ti. And storage weighs in at 512GB. View Deal

HP Omen 15 gaming laptop: was $1,349 now $949 @ Best Buy

Complete with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and fourth-gen AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, this is a sold gaming laptop for those of you on a budget. And this deal saves you $400.

View Deal

XPS 15 laptop: was $1,349 now $1,126 @ Dell

Not a true gaming laptop per se, but it's got all the right components. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. That's enough for some 1080p gaming at decent settings. View Deal

Dell G7 15 gaming laptop: was $1,459 now $1,224 @ Dell

Another budget-focussed Dell gaming laptop deal. This one comes with with a 15.6-inch FHD display sporting a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, and a four zone RGB keyboard.View Deal

ASUS RoG Zephyrus M15 (RTX 2070): was $1,579, now $1,249 @ Best Buy

The 15-inch ROG Zephyrus has a 1080p display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,899 now $1,349 @ Amazon

A big discount on a gaming laptop that packs in an awful lot, including a 15.6-inch UHD OLED display, a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, an Intel Core i7 processor, all packaged into a much thinner frame than you're probably used to. It's $550 off at Amazon.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15G: was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Another huge discount on this machine, with $600 off the normal price. Your money gets you a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 512 SSD. Currently out of stock; check back later.View Deal

MSI GL65 Leopard: now $1,499 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop packs a 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz display, a Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a RTX 2070 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware M15 gaming laptop: was $1,899 now $1,519 @ Best Buy

A 15.6-inch gaming laptop with FHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a Core i7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Tobii eye tracking. View Deal

ASUS RoG Zephyrus M15 (RTX 2060): was $1,774 now $1,519 @ Walmart

Here's another ASUS machine on sale for $255 off the regular price, complete with its 15.6-inch display. That display offer Full HD resolution, an i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Alienware M15 R3: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Amazon

An impressive machine with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th gen i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (refurbished): was $1,999 now $1,619 @ Best Buy

Another refurbish option, coming with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i7 processor (9th gen), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a GeForce RTX 2060, and more. It's $380 off at Best Buy.View Deal

MSI GE66 15.6-inch gaming laptop was $2,199, now $1,699 @ Best Buy

This gaming rig from MSI features a full HD display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also includes one month of Xbox Game Pass.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17: was $2,299 now $1,763 @ Dell

Dell's ongoing deal takes $536 off the base Alienware Area-51m R2 model — prices start at $1,763. The starting model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This 17.3-inch laptop is big, but it's also a big deal, selling for more than $200 off. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also VR ready.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2: was $4,569 now $3,498 @ Dell

If you want the best you can get, the Area-51m R2 is it – now with $846 off the usual price. You get a 10th Gen Core i9 processor, a GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 32GB of RAM (upgradable to 64GB), two 1TB SSDs, plus a 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate and Tobii eye tracking.View Deal

Cyber Monday monitor deals

Samsung CRG5 27-inch monitor was $399, now $269 @ Best Buy

This 27-inch curved gaming monitor from Samsung has a FHD (1080p) resolution, and features Nvidia G-Sync technology. It has a 4ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate; ports include two DisplayPort and two HDMI. View Deal

Dell 32-inch curved monitor was $449, now $329 @ Best Buy

This Dell curved LED monitor has a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a 165-GHz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. It also features AMD FreeSync, HDR, one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and 5 USB 3.0 ports. This pre-Cyber Monday deal saves you $120.View Deal

HP OMEN 27-inch monitor was $499, now $379 @ Best Buy

HP's 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor has IPS technology for improved viewing angles, FreeSync and G-Sync a 1ms response time, and one DisplayPort and one HDMI port. This deal gets you $120 off its regular price.View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $467 @ Amazon

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also comes with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. View Deal

Alienware 34" curved monitor: was $1,519 now $829 @ Dell

Out of stock. If you want better immersion in your games you need to get yourself a curved monitor — and this one just happens to be 45% off the usual price. It has a 34-inch WQHD display with native 120Hz refresh rate, a built-in USB hub, and displays 16.78 million colors.

View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

Want an expansive gaming monitor? Then this 34-inch Alienware curved monitor is the one for you. It sports a 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate — and it's $200 off heading into Cyber Monday. View Deal

Other Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

It might be an Xbox deal but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a whole load of PC games as well and cross-platform titles that'll sync across a Windows 10 machine and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1, making it a huge bargain. View Deal

Western Digital 1TB SSD: was $249 now $115 @ Amazon

This WD_Black model 1TB SDD offers a whole lot of storage space for $134 off its original price. So if you're making a gaming PC and need a lot of fast SSD space, this is the internal storage upgrade to get. View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

Not exactly the sexiest tech bargain out there, but an SSD upgrade can make a huge difference to how fast your PC can load games. And with a hefty $100 off the original price, this Samsung SSD is a bargain. View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair: was $349 now $219 @ Amazon

After a gaming chair to help support your back and posture during long gaming sessions? Then check out this AKRacing gaming chair, which is now nearly $100 cheaper. View Deal

AKRacing Master Series Max Gaming Chair: was $519 now $329 @ Best Buy

AKRacing has other chairs on sale too — this black & red number, which features an aluminum base and adjustable tilt, is marked down nearly $200 at Best Buy. View Deal