Best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

Gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals are always popular because they can shave hundreds of dollars off top-rated rigs. The best deals this year can cut as much as $1,000 off a top gaming laptop (yes, you read that right), and even if it's not the immense Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop you're after, you can save at least $200 on top gaming laptops with these other Cyber Monday deals.

Just dropped, a great saving at B&H can save you $400 on the Lenovo 15.6" Legion 5 Gaming Laptop. A savings of 27% on this capable laptop, with RTX graphics and Intel 10th gen Core i7 included, is definitely worth snapping up quickly.

As more deals arrive over the course of the next few hours, we'll be keeping you posted on all the best gaming laptop deals out there. And if you're looking for something with a more professional spin, then don't forget that Cyber Monday laptop deals are also available on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more over on our main roundup.

But if it's gaming laptops you're after as we head into Cyber Monday, check out everything below.

Gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals – best early sales

Gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals at Dell

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: was $959 now $832 @ Dell

A budget option for those who can't spend their life savings on a new gaming laptop. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell G7 15 gaming laptop: was $1,459 now $1,224 @ Dell

This powerful Dell gaming laptop deal comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and a four zone RGB keyboard.View Deal

XPS 15 laptop: was $1,349 now $1,126 @ Dell

This isn't a gaming laptop per se, but it's got all the right components. That include a 15.6-inch FHD display, a Intel 9th Gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and more. And being a dell you can always customise the components, provided you're willing to pay a bit extra.

Alienware m15 R3: was $1849 now $1,518 @ Dell

The Alienware m15 R3 is the least-expensive gaming rig in Alienware's arsenal, but it still throws a heck of a punch. You can make huge savings over the sales season, including $331 off this model. Your money gets you a machine with a 15.6-inch FHD display, 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, a GeForce GTX 2060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop: was $4,569 now $3,498 @ Dell

If you want the best you can get, the Area-51m R2 is it – now with $846 off the usual price. You get a 10th Gen Core i9 processor, a RTX 2080 Super GPU, 32GB of RAM (upgradable to 64GB), two 1TB SSDs, plus a 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate and Tobii eye tracking. What more could you ask for?View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14" gaming laptop: was $1,449 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a lean, mean gaming machine. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which means great performance for gaming and everything else. With a 14" Full HD 144 Hz display and four speakers up to 2.5 watts, you're in for an fully immersive gaming experience.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,579, now $1,249 @ Best Buy

The 15-inch ROG Zephyrus has a 1080p display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security. View Deal

HP Omen 15 gaming laptop: was $1,349 now $949 @ Best Buy

Complete with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and fourth-gen AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, this is a sold gaming laptop for those of you on a budget. It also includes Far Cry 6 and a 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security.View Deal

MSI GE66 15.6-inch gaming laptop was $2,199, now $1,699@ Best Buy

This gaming rig from MSI features a full HD display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also includes one month of Xbox Game Pass.View Deal

Alienware M15 gaming laptop: was $1,899 now $1,519 @ Best Buy

A 15.6-inch gaming laptop with FHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a Core i7 CPU, a Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Tobii eye tracking. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $280 on this gaming laptop, complete with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

ADATA 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

An amazing discount on this, making a great value laptop even cheaper. It comes complete with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: from $669 @ Best Buy

At under $700 for a laptop with a solid Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1650, the Acer Nitro 5 is a bargain. Granted, it won't run games at screamingly fast frame rates, but its specs still make for a competent gaming machine. View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

It's not the most powerful gaming laptop around, but this affordable Asus machine should be good for games running at 1080p. That's thanks to its Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 1650 Ti. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals at Walmart

MSI GF65 Thin: was $979 now $899 @ Walmart

A 15.6-inch machine offering FHD resolution, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 512GB SSD, and an extra-thin design to make it easier to carry around.View Deal

ASUS Tuff gaming laptop: was $1,969 now $1,600 @ Walmart

This VR ready gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 2TB hard drive, and more. Frankly for this amount they're practically giving it away, so grab one while you can.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5: was $1,137 now $924 @ Walmart

Taking you under the $1,000 barrier at Walmart, with over $200 off this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. it packs in a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a Core i5 CPU, 24GB of RAM, 1TB SDD, a 1TB hard drive, and more ports than you can shake a stick at.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Walmart

This one packs in a 10th Gen overclockable Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 17.3-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Everything you need to get your gaming done on the go, but without costing the Earth. View Deal

Asus 15.6-inch RoG Zephyrus M: was $1,774 now $1,519 @ Walmart

Another Asus machine on sale for Cyber Monday, complete with its 15.6-inch display. That display offer Full HD resolution, an Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 7i: was $1,999 now $1,709 @ Walmart

Save nearly $300 off the usual price, and with it comes a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, an Core i7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and up to 7.7 hours of battery life. That's a lot of great hardware, so take advantage of this deal when you can.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals at Amazon

Alienware m15 R3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Amazon

An impressive machine with a hefty discount. It's got a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1799 now $1,449 @ Amazon

Get Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop for $250 off the regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with snappy 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Low stock: The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is a superb gaming machine. The top-rated AERO 15 packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This laptop deal takes $550 off the original price.

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This 17.3-inch laptop is big, but it's also a big deal, selling for more than $200 off. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also VR ready.

Acer Nitro 5: was $1,049 now $999 @ Amazon

Price now up to $1,034: We're hoping this $180 off deal comes back soon. Probably the best of the Acer Nitro 5 deals we’ve seen so far, as this one is packing an Intel i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM. The 256GB SSD is a bit small, but it’s NVMe so it’s also lightning fast. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals at Newegg

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $3,499 now $2,699 @ Newegg

An amazing discount here, with nearly $800 off this Gigabyte machine. For that you get a 15.6-inch 4K display, a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. Frankly, you can't get much better than this.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch: was $899 now $849 @ Newegg

Another Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, only this time it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. And storage weighs in at 512GB.View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin: was $1,849 now $1,399 @ Newegg

If you like thin and portable, this is worth checking out since it's both of those things – and $450 off the usual price. This one comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.View Deal

Gigabyte Asorus 15G: was $2,199 now $1,469 @ Newegg

With $700 off, this might just be one of the biggest gaming laptop discounts of the season, so make sure you don't miss out. For your money you'll get a 15.6-inch FHD display with 1454Hz refresh rate, a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU.View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals at B&H

Lenovo 15.6" Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,479 now $1,079 @ B&H

This flash deal cuts a clean $400 off the price off this powerful gaming laptop. With a 2.6 GHz Intel Core, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, it's a standout Cyber Monday deal. View Deal

Asus RoG Strix SCAR 15: was $2,199 now $1,899 @ B&H

There are plenty of Asus laptops on sale right now, but this one is quite the machine. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a 240Hz refresh rate, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU.View Deal

Asus 17.3-inch ROG Strix G17: was $1,699 now $1,449 @ B&H

If you need a bigger laptop screen, this is one to get. The G17 comes with a 17.3-inch FHD display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM (upgradable to 32GB), a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Acer 15.6" ConceptD 7: was $2,149 now $1,749 @ B&H

Get a massive $500 saving on this 4K Acer laptop, all thanks to Cyber Monday. For your money you'll get a 15.6-inch 4K display, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo 15.6" Legion 7i: was $2,919 now $2,349 @ B&H

A pricey option, but not as expensive as it could be. For your money you'll get a 15.5-inch FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, 32GB of RAM, an Intel Core i9 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Currently unavailable

The funny thing about Cyber Monday deals is that they tend to go in and out of stock. The below deals were once available, and now either out of stock or back to their retail price. They're liable to go back to their normal price, though, so we've kept them here for just that reason.

Gigabyte Aorus 15G: was $2,099 now $1,499 (save $600)

Out of stock: Another huge discount on this machine, with $600 off the normal price. Your money gets you a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 512 SSD.View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 17.3" gaming laptop: was $2,249 now $2,219 (save $350)

Out of stock: A high-spec Alienware, coming with a 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2070. View Deal

Razer Blade 15.6 gaming laptop (refurbished): was $1,999 now $1,619 (save $380)

Out of stock: Another refurbish option, coming with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i7 processor (9th gen), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of memory, and more. It's $380 off at Best Buy.View Deal

MSI GL65 Leopard: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Now $1,399: Save $300 on the MSI GL65 Leopard. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, a Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU and a 512GB SSD. Today only, so move fast. View Deal

