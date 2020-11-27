Black Friday deals have never been hotter, but if you plan on Netflix and chillin' this winter, you'll want one of the best weighted blankets to keep warm as you lounge on the couch. (Or maybe you need one to match your bedroom with all the new mattress deals we've found.) After scouring the top retailers, here are the best Black Friday weighted blanket deals we've found.

If you've already got your sleeping quarters sorted, there are plenty of other furniture deals to be had, and we're on the hunt for the best ones. Plus, Cyber Monday is just around the corner, so check back often for the latest updates!

Casper Weighted Blanket (10 pounds): was $169 now $152 @ Amazon

Inspired by performance outerwear, this weighted blanket hugs your body with breathable quilted channels to achieve maximum comfort. The soft cotton cover helps with air circulation, and there are three weight options to choose from: 10, 15, and 20 pounds. This deal will be gone soon, though (if you sleep on it).



Degrees of Comfort Cooling Weighted Blanket (12 pounds): was $45 now $38 @ Amazon

Degrees of Comfort offers a variety of different sizes for their weighted blankets, along with several different weights (5 to 30 pounds, depending on the retailer). Right now, Amazon is taking 15% some of these blankets, which range from 41 x 60 inches to 60 x 80 inches in size. Time to snuggle up!





ZZZhen Weighted Blanket (25 pounds): was $68 now $58 @ Amazon

This king-size weighted blanket provides ideal weight distribution as you snooze your stress away. (25 pounds of it, to be precise.) The high-density stitching is built to last, and it's machine-washable for easy home care. It's also made from breathable cotton and skin-friendly fabric.

Gymax Cooling Weighted Blanket Luxury Cooler Version (10 pounds): was $99.99, now $42.99 @ Walmart

Available in five different sizes and weights (7 pounds, 41 x 60 inches to 20 pounds, 60 x 80 inches), this weighted blanket also comes in three color choices: light blue, green, or pink. It features premium glass beads that are sewn into individual pockets and complemented by soft, lightweight fiberfill. With one of these, you'll sleep like a baby all night long.

Sleep Therapy Weighted Blanket for Kids (4.5 pounds): was $39.99 now $24.97 @ Walmart

Available in pink or gray, this 4.5-pound, 36 x 48-inch weighted blanket is perfect for your kids (ages 3 and up). It's designed to mimic the gentle pressure of being hugged, which is perfect for finicky sleepers during afternoon naptime.

Tranquility Weighted Blanket (12 pounds): was $49 now $29 @ Target

This weighted blanket has a nice box quilt design, and the glass beads have a smooth texture to provide equal weight distribution. This extra pressure creates a nice calming effect, and should help you fall asleep faster. (In the blink of an eye, if you will.)

Z by Gravity Flannel & Sherpa Weighted Blanket (10 pounds): was $79.99 now $55 @ Target

The Z by Gravity Flannel & Sherpa Weighted Blanket comes in two attractive colors (Red Buffalo Check or Green Tartan Plaid), and that extra 10 pounds of weight will add some extra coziness to your next night in by the fireplace. This blanket's 66 x 48-inch size should be perfect for most!

Room Essentials Sherpa Weighted Blanket with Removeable Cover (12 pounds): was $49 now $29 @ Target

Measuring a generous 70 x 50 inches, this weighted blanket has a removeable cover for easy cleaning. It's also available in two colors (ivory or gray) and two weights (12 or 15 pounds). The fleece construction is extra cozy, and everything is machine-washable.

