I found 15 clever Amazon dorm room essentials — and they're all under $50
Last-minute dorm room deals for back to school
I've been browsing Amazon's back to school section — and I have to admit, I kind of wish I had a dorm room to decorate. There are so many clever, stylish and genuinely useful finds for making the most of a small space. Even better, tons of these dorm essentials are surprisingly affordable.
If I only had $50 budget to decorate my dorm room, I'd be able to buy plenty of items to help maximize a small space, stay organized and add some cozy touches. Below, I've rounded up the items I think are worth grabbing for back to school season. And you guessed it: they're all under $50.
You'll want to act fast though, since move in day will be here before you know it. Check out these 15 affordable items I'd recommend for any college student decorating their dorm.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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