I've been browsing Amazon's back to school section — and I have to admit, I kind of wish I had a dorm room to decorate. There are so many clever, stylish and genuinely useful finds for making the most of a small space. Even better, tons of these dorm essentials are surprisingly affordable.

If I only had $50 budget to decorate my dorm room, I'd be able to buy plenty of items to help maximize a small space, stay organized and add some cozy touches. Below, I've rounded up the items I think are worth grabbing for back to school season. And you guessed it: they're all under $50.

You'll want to act fast though, since move in day will be here before you know it. Check out these 15 affordable items I'd recommend for any college student decorating their dorm.

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