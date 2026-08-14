‘I barely know the word’: August 14’s Wordle answer has been killing streaks worldwide — here’s why it’s so hard

Just as we thought the worst Wordle was behind us from July 15, the editors at NYT have cooked up another brutal test for August 14. In fact, our in-house Wordle expert called game #1,882 “the hardest puzzle in quite a while,” and that he “felt pretty lucky to get it in six moves.”

One trip to Wordlebot shows just how tricky it is — not quite as devious as last month (which took players an average of 4.7 moves to complete), but with the average player finishing today’s Wordle in 4.3 moves, that goes to show just how tricky this one is.

If you need help finishing this puzzle to keep your streak (unlike some particularly unlucky friends of mine), you can hop on over to find today’s Wordle hint over here. But for anyone else who is on that final guess and can’t take it anymore, I’ll be revealing the full answer (with a spoiler warning) and explaining why today’s is such a brainteaser.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

What makes today’s Wordle answer so difficult?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s a fascinating one, as the New York Times itself called it “moderately easy,” which I don’t know if that’s a dunk on my intelligence or not, but for my own ego, I’ll block that out.

But when I inevitably followed tips and found the answer to preserve my streak, I found all of the tricks the editors have played on us to get here.

The repeated vowels: Wordle doesn’t explicitly tell you a letter is repeated until you guess it twice in the same attempt, which did lead me to think I’d already accounted for a certain vowel.

Wordle doesn’t explicitly tell you a letter is repeated until you guess it twice in the same attempt, which did lead me to think I’d already accounted for a certain vowel. High vowel density: Most five-letter words lean more towards heavier consonant blends. For this word, 60% of the letters are vowels, which is pretty counterintuitive to my standard guessing strategy.

Most five-letter words lean more towards heavier consonant blends. For this word, 60% of the letters are vowels, which is pretty counterintuitive to my standard guessing strategy. Unusual consonants in weird positions: My (and most of your) common starting consonants are missing, which left me feeling bamboozled after the first couple of guesses.

My (and most of your) common starting consonants are missing, which left me feeling bamboozled after the first couple of guesses. Niche vocabulary: When I found out this word, it was a “ahhh” moment, but this is not a typical term or conversational word.

August 14’s Wordle answer

So, what’s the answer to today’s Wordle #1,882?

…you sure you want to know before I give it away?

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ok, the answer to today’s wordle is “geode”.

Not full blown “I’ve never heard that word before” like “pshaw” was, but still a relatively niche term for a nodule of stone that’s got a cavity lined with crystals or mineral matter (according to Merriam Webster).

Our Global Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer had a tricky time with it too, but not for the reason that you think. “I got it in four guesses, but I think I picked a weirdly hard word because I heard the puzzle was difficult,” he commented. In hearing ahead of time that this was a tough test, he overcorrected and almost made things worse for himself.

Social media reacts

(Image credit: Wordle)

Unsurprisingly, players have taken to X/Twitter to share their tense experience with their streaks on the line.

It happens, not very often, but I'm completely stuck on Wordle today. I have 3 greens and I've been trying to think of a word for over an hour. I may have to cheat with a word finding app. I do have 2 guesses yet, so I might also try to find more letters with my 5th guess.August 14, 2026

Did anyone get annoyed at the Wordle word today as much as they did with pshaw (the word that triggered me to start playing this game 😆)?August 14, 2026

Also, shout-out to CoastyAI for getting Gemini 3.7 Flash and Claude Fable 5 to compete in solving today’s Wordle. Spoiler alert: Fable 5 cheats by digging the answer out from the source code.

Gemini 3.7 Flash vs Claude Fable 5 for computer use.Can you solve today's NYTimes Wordle with some blockersGo and judge computer use battles at https://t.co/j06lDMvOt2 pic.twitter.com/3kJuK0OvHrAugust 14, 2026

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.