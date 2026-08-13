Everything at Adidas is 20% off — 9 deals I'd shop right now

Haven't you heard? Adidas is running a sale with up to 40% off apparel, accessories and footwear. It's perfectly timed for back to school, but you can take advantage of these deals whether you're a student or not.

Even better, you can use the discount code "SPLASH" for an extra 20% off (even if you want something that isn't in the sale section!) This offer will end on August 17, so make sure to act fast.

I'm sharing my favorite finds from Adidas' sale below, so keep scrolling to check them out. For more savings, check out our Tom's Guide coupon codes.

Adidas running shoe deals

Adidas Galaxy 7 Running Shoes (Women's): was $60 now $24 at Adidas US The Adidas Galaxy 7 Running Shoes are a great shoe for first time runners looking to build mileage. They feature a Cloudfoam midsole that cushions your stride to keep you comfortable as you build endurance. Meanwhile, a durable textile upper offers a supportive feel that lasts from your first few laps to your first 5K races. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Runfalcon 6 Running Shoes (Men's): was $65 now $36 at Adidas US Some of the most affordable Adidas running shoes you'll find, the Runfalcon 6 still provide plenty of comfort thanks to their Cloudfoam cushioning. The durable outsoles give plenty of grip, and the style is both athletic and casual. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Duramo SL 2 Running Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $42 at Adidas US The Duramo SL 2 Running Shoes are designed to feel light and springy on every run, no matter how new or old you are to running. A range of colors are included in the sale, so there’s a pair to match every style. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Ultraboost 5X Running Shoes (Men's): was $180 now $100 at Adidas US The popular Adidas Ultraboost 5X has seen a massive discount, bringing its price to $100. The Ultraboost 5X is the lightest Ultraboost in years, and great for both running and lifestyle use. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas apparel deals