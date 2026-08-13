Everything at Adidas is 20% off — 9 deals I'd shop right now
Adidas is offering an extra 20% off everything
Haven't you heard? Adidas is running a sale with up to 40% off apparel, accessories and footwear. It's perfectly timed for back to school, but you can take advantage of these deals whether you're a student or not.
Even better, you can use the discount code "SPLASH" for an extra 20% off (even if you want something that isn't in the sale section!) This offer will end on August 17, so make sure to act fast.
I'm sharing my favorite finds from Adidas' sale below, so keep scrolling to check them out. For more savings, check out our Tom's Guide coupon codes.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Adidas sale
- shop Adidas deals at Amazon
- Workout Essentials Base Woven Short (Men's): was $35 now $20 "SPLASH"
- Galaxy 7 Running Shoes (Women's): was $60 now $24 "SPLASH"
- Optime 3-Stripes 7/8 Leggings (Women's): was $65 now $36 "SPLASH"
- Duramo SL 2 Running Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $42 "SPLASH"
- Adizero Evo SL Running Shoes (Men's): was $150 now $90 "SPLASH"
Adidas running shoe deals
The Adidas Galaxy 7 Running Shoes are a great shoe for first time runners looking to build mileage. They feature a Cloudfoam midsole that cushions your stride to keep you comfortable as you build endurance. Meanwhile, a durable textile upper offers a supportive feel that lasts from your first few laps to your first 5K races. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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Some of the most affordable Adidas running shoes you'll find, the Runfalcon 6 still provide plenty of comfort thanks to their Cloudfoam cushioning. The durable outsoles give plenty of grip, and the style is both athletic and casual. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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The Duramo SL 2 Running Shoes are designed to feel light and springy on every run, no matter how new or old you are to running. A range of colors are included in the sale, so there’s a pair to match every style. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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The Adidas Adizero Evo SL does now appear in sales quite regularly, but even at its full price of $150, it's a steal thanks to its lightweight design and versatile ride. It's a favorite with the Tom's Guide running team, especially our Senior Fitness Writer Nick Harris-Fry, who gave it a 4.5-star rating in his Adidas Adizero Evo SL review. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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The popular Adidas Ultraboost 5X has seen a massive discount, bringing its price to $100. The Ultraboost 5X is the lightest Ultraboost in years, and great for both running and lifestyle use. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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The Adidas Adios Pro 4 is the brand's best racer for most people, being cheaper and more accessible than the elite-focused Adidas Pro Evo 3. It actually crops up in sales quite a lot compared to most super-shoes, and right now there are a couple of colors available for just $170. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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Adidas apparel deals
The clue's in the name — grab a pair of these shorts and they'll become an essential part of your gym kit. They're lightweight, breathable, and keep you from overheating with Climacool tech. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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These Adidas Optime leggings have a bold and iconic look. With Adidas' three-stripes running down the side, they look super cool. But they're also soft, supportive and wick sweat off your body to keep you cool and dry. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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These track pants are a popular buy at Adidas. They're super easy to move in thanks to the wide fit and shiny satin fabric, and are a perfect addition to your casual outfits. Use code "SPLASH" for the full discount.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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