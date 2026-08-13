Google's 2026 phone lineup has officially been refreshed. At this week's Made by Google event, the search engine giant unveiled the new 6.3-inch Pixel 11 ($899), 6.3-inch Pixel 11 Pro ($1,099), 6.8-inch Pixel 11 Pro XL ($1,299), and Pixel 11 Pro Fold ($1,899), which sports a 6.5-inch cover display and 8-inch main display.

Pixel 11 preorder deals are now live with the phones officially releasing on August 20. In terms of deals, T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with select data plans and no trade-in required. It's one of the best Pixel 11 preorder deals I've seen from any carrier so far.

Below I've rounded up all of the best Pixel 11 preorder deals you can get at carriers and retailers alike.

Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11 preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 preorder deals it's offering. For example, you can get it for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond or More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. The new phone features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens. Read more Read less ▼

$100 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 preorder: free $100 gift card w/ preorder @ Best Buy

Best Buy will bundle a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 11 purchase. You can also get up to $700 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 preorder: $5/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Pixel 11 for $5.43/month when you buy it with any unlimited data plan. It features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 preorder: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

The Pixel 11 could be one of the best budget phones around. Trade-in an old phone and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan to get it for free at Verizon. Plus, you'll get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 preorder: free w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Pixel 11 for free with trade-in. Don't have a trade-in? You can save up to $600 with a new line. Read more Read less ▼

$100 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11: $899 at Amazon Amazon is offering a $100 Amazon gift card with your Pixel 11 preorder. This deal is valid through August 27 at 11:59pm (PT) or while supplies last. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 Pro preorder deals it's offering. For example, you can get it for free with trade-in on Experience More or Experience Beyond plans. Or get $500 off with trade-in on most plans. It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display (1280 x 2856) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, and a 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto. On the front there's a 42MP (f/2.2) lens. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro preorder: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Pixel 11 Pro for free with trade-in and an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

$200 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro preorder: free $200 gift card w/ preorder @ Best Buy

Best Buy will bundle a free $200 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro purchase. You can also get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro preorder: $45/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Pixel 11 Pro for $45/month with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plans. Plus, you can get a free Pixel Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro preorder: free w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Pixel 11 Pro for free with trade-in. Or get $600 off with no trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

$200 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro: $1,099 at Amazon Amazon is offering a $200 Amazon gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro preorder. This deal is valid through August 27 at 11:59pm (PT) or while supplies last. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder deals it's offering. For example, you can get get it for free on an Experience Beyond plan with trade-in or up to $1,100 off with trade-in on an Experience More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display (1344 x 2992) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, and a 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto. On the front there's a 42MP (f/2.2) lens. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plans. Plus, you'll get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with trade-in and an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

$200 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder: free $200 gift card w/ preorder @ Best Buy

Best Buy will bundle a free $200 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro XL purchase. You can also get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder: free w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with trade-in. Or get up to $600 off with no trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro Fold

$350 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold preorder: free $350 gift card w/ preorder @ Best Buy

Best Buy will bundle a free $350 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro Fold purchase. You can also get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in. It features a 6.5-inch Super Actua OLED (1080 x 2342) 120Hz cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua OLED (2076 x 2152) 120Hz main display. Powering the phone is the new Tensor G6 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) wide, 10.5MP (f/2.2) ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.8MP (f/3.1) 5x telephoto lens. On the front there's a 10MP inner and cover camera. In our Pixel 11 Pro Fold hands-on, we said it's a much improved foldable phone. It’s lighter, thinner, tougher, and faster than its predecessor. Plus, it has a longer zoom than the Z Fold 8 Ultra. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro Fold preorder: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $1,000 off the Pixel 11 Pro Fold with trade-in and new line. (You must also opt for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate data plan). You'll also get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. Read more Read less ▼

$350 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: $1,899 at Amazon Amazon is offering a $350 Amazon gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro Fold preorder. This deal is valid through August 27 at 11:59pm (PT) or while supplies last. Read more Read less ▼