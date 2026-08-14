12 great leaf blowers for fall: Top picks from EGO Power+, DeWalt, and more starting at $50

It's the height of summer right now, but it won't be long before fall — and if you have a tree in or near to your property then your garden or drive is about to be full of leaves.

If you want to clean up quickly then a leaf blower is a must-buy. These handy tools do exactly what you'd expect from the name, so that you can get leaves and other garden debris into neat piles, ready for disposal.

For this article I've picked out 12 leaf blowers from a range of top brands, including Ego Power, Greenworks, DeWalt and more. What's more, many of these leaf blowers have money off, meaning that now is a great time to buy and get ready for autumn.

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